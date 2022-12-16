Jalen Hurts has been the NFL MVP favorite going into Week 15, but he sprained his throwing shoulder after a Chicago Bears defender tackled him while running out of the pocket. He is currently questionable to start their Christmas Eve battle with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. However, there is a chance he could play, saying quote: 'Ultimately, I want to do what's best for the team.' Gardner Minshew would start if Hurts is a no-go. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Cowboys are currently (-4) favorites in Week 16. LeSean McCoy discusses whether Philly needs Hurts to beat America's Team or not.

1 HOUR AGO