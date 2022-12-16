Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
FOX Sports
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED
The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
If Gardner Minshew starts in Week 16 vs. Cowboys, can Eagles come away with a win? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as questionable in Week 16 with a shoulder injury. FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Eagles can come away with a win in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys if backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starts in place of Hurts.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
FOX Sports
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
Eagles lead the way with 8 players in inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
FOX Sports
Do Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts to defeat Cowboys on Christmas Eve? | SPEAK
Jalen Hurts has been the NFL MVP favorite going into Week 15, but he sprained his throwing shoulder after a Chicago Bears defender tackled him while running out of the pocket. He is currently questionable to start their Christmas Eve battle with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. However, there is a chance he could play, saying quote: 'Ultimately, I want to do what's best for the team.' Gardner Minshew would start if Hurts is a no-go. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Cowboys are currently (-4) favorites in Week 16. LeSean McCoy discusses whether Philly needs Hurts to beat America's Team or not.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets
There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
FOX Sports
Eagles HC on Jalen Hurts status vs. Cowboys: 'There's a chance he can play' | UNDISPUTED
Jalen Hurts has a sprained throwing shoulder but the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t counting him out on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys. Yesterday Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts both talked to reporters. Sirianni was quoted saying “There’s a chance he [Jalen Hurts] can play.” Jalen Hurts has also acknowledged he has been throwing the football despite his shoulder injury. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers have 'a lot still to play for' — including playoffs?
Heading into Monday night, FiveThirtyEight had the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances at 6%. The Packers' odds would have plummeted to 0.6% had they lost to the lowly Los Angeles Rams at frigid Lambeau Field. After winning 24-12, the probability shot up to … 8%. So, we're telling you...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bengals-Patriots
The New England Patriots look to continue their recent dominance over the Cincinnati Bengals when the NFL teams meet Saturday. Bill Belichick & Co. have won three in a row and seven of the past eight games against the Bengals. New England, which leads the all-time series 17-9, will try to bounce back from Sunday's stunning loss to the Raiders.
FOX Sports
Injuries have derailed Titans, and they’re not good enough to overcome them
Since last season, when the Titans were forced to use an NFL-record 91 players, coach Mike Vrabel says a lot has changed with the team's dealing with injuries and keeping players healthy. The training camp schedule is less rigorous. All injuries are tracked — when they happen and how they...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Seahawks will cover against Chiefs, other best bets
Week 16 of the NFL season is a unique one. Weather will play a factor in a handful of these games, there are some notable quarterback injuries and a few award races could be finalized after the weekend. And as always, I've got some wagers for you that I hope...
FOX Sports
Jets loss came down to Robert Saleh's bad clock management | THE CARTON SHOW
After a supposedly sleepless night, Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets, re-examined his role in his team's loss on Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, and admits he overthought the timeout situation. Saleh said as much during a presser on Monday, and Craig Carton shares his thoughts on the coach's comments with James Jones and Nick Mangold.
FOX Sports
Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?
FOX Sports
Does Tua deserve more credit for Dolphins loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills? | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins were frozen by the Buffalo Bills in a 32-29 close loss despite freezing temperatures. Josh Allen finished 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Cowherd explains why the Allen-Tua debate should not exist.
Comments / 0