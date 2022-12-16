ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Selena Gomez Is Working On A Documentary About Women In Music

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhxnO_0jlD1OLu00
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is teaming up with American politician Stacey Abrams to produce a special music documentary for Discovery+. According to Deadline , the doc began production this week on Wednesday, December 14th.

Won't Be Silent will be directed by Kristi Jacobson and will focus on celebrating female musicians that have had an impact on global issues. "The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices," Gomez said in a statement shared with Billboard .

Abrams added to the statement saying, “Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world. Won’t Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music."

The documentary is Selena's latest project since premiering her intimate AppleTV+ doc My Mind & Me . The autobiographical doc explored the star's struggle with mental health and lupus as well as the pitfalls of fame.

Earlier this week, Selena received a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance By An Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building . Reacting to the great honor, Selena shared an 11-year-old interview in which she manifested winning a Golden Globe or an Oscar. "Dreams do come true!!" Gomez wrote in the caption of the post. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream."

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
New York Post

I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’

Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
SYRACUSE, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

198K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy