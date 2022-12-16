Brittney Griner shares her plans for future now she’s back on American soil

Brittney Griner has revealed what her plans for the future are now she has returned to the US after being held prisoner in Russia.

In an Instagram post, the athlete said she is “grateful” to each person who helped bring her home in a prisoner exchange .

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old is planning to return to the WNBA and play for her team, Pheonix Mercury.

