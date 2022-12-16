I guess the same people that claim President Biden is doing a terrible job and are complaining about inflation were willing to spend $99 to buy those ridiculous cards. I cannot see how they can have any future value because those were all fake images. Seems like he has mental issues if he sees himself looking like someone he never once looked like even as a teenager.
It's obviously a money laundering scheme. Sell something that isn't physical, say you sold them all, and pocket 4m dollars from an outside source. The Bank Secrecy Act requires banks to report transactions of $10,000 or more to catch money laundering and other nefarious transactions. Trump charged $99 and limited card sales to 100 per person. Coincidence??
#1, Who came up with the idea for those NFT cards?#2, Who designed the cards and how much was he paid?#3, Who owns the rights to the cards?#4, How much did it cost to have them printed up?#5, Who brokered the sale and distribution of said cards and at what cost?#6, How many cards are in a set and how many sets were sold?#7, Point proven, Trump is living in a fantasy world all his own!
Related
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Donald Trump's Tax Returns May Be an Indication Why He Pushed for Life to Return to Normal During COVID
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Here's How Much Mar-a-Lago Is Worth if Trump Sells It
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
George Clooney says he was ‘dead wrong’ about Trump’s chances in 2016, has ‘no idea’ this time
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 48