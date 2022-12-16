ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reee
3d ago

I guess the same people that claim President Biden is doing a terrible job and are complaining about inflation were willing to spend $99 to buy those ridiculous cards. I cannot see how they can have any future value because those were all fake images. Seems like he has mental issues if he sees himself looking like someone he never once looked like even as a teenager.

Question Mark?
2d ago

It's obviously a money laundering scheme. Sell something that isn't physical, say you sold them all, and pocket 4m dollars from an outside source. The Bank Secrecy Act requires banks to report transactions of $10,000 or more to catch money laundering and other nefarious transactions. Trump charged $99 and limited card sales to 100 per person. Coincidence??

Jan Ru.
3d ago

#1, Who came up with the idea for those NFT cards?#2, Who designed the cards and how much was he paid?#3, Who owns the rights to the cards?#4, How much did it cost to have them printed up?#5, Who brokered the sale and distribution of said cards and at what cost?#6, How many cards are in a set and how many sets were sold?#7, Point proven, Trump is living in a fantasy world all his own!

