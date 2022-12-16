ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins finalize 3-year deal with catcher Christian Vázquez: "I'm looking for another ring"

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcU8D_0jlD15fM00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Having won a pair of World Series titles, Christian Vázquez hopes to win another with the Minnesota Twins.

"A great opportunity," he said Friday on the MLB Network after finalizing a $30 million, three-year contract. "They have a great team. Let's see where we go. I'm looking for another ring."

The 32-year-old Vázquez, who gets annual salaries of $10 million, played for Boston from 2014 until Aug. 1, when he was traded to Houston. He won titles with the Red Sox in 2018 and with the Astros this season.

A native of Puerto Rico who plans to play in the World Baseball Classic, he faces chilly weather for home games early and late in the season.

"I came from Boston and it was cold, too," he said. "It doesn't matter."

He could return to Fenway Park for the first time since the trade when the Twins play at Boston from April 18-20.

"Maybe I'll cry," Vázquez said. "It's going to be special."

He hit .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games this year and appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs. He was the catcher in World Series Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

Vázquez broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games for Boston and won a World Series ring there in 2018.

After trading Mitch Garver to Texas before last season, the Twins failed to replace his production at the plate on their way to a 78-84 finish for third place in the AL Central after leading the division for most of the summer.

Gary Sánchez, who made 80 starts at catcher after arriving in a deal with the New York Yankees, became a free agent after hitting 16 home runs in 419 at-bats with a dismal .659 OPS.

Ryan Jeffers remains under club control, entering his fourth year in the majors. His 2022 season was spoiled by injury, and his batting output - seven homers in 212 at-bats and a .648 OPS - was no better than Sánchez's.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Minnesota

AP sources: Giants postpone Correa intro for medical concern

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa's $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday's availability was to introduce the prized free agent.One person confirmed that Tuesday's conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
109K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy