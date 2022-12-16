ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes & Tropical Fruits: Are They Good For Diabetics

By Radar Staff
 5 days ago
Introduction

Despite popular belief, fruits with low GI and low carbohydrate content have been shown in studies to have beneficial effects on blood sugar levels . We'll talk about how tropical fruits can affect your blood sugar levels and their benefits for those who have diabetes .

Glycemic Index and Carbohydrates

Food GI is important for people with diabetes trying to keep their blood sugar in the target range because high GI foods can affect blood sugar.

According to the International Tables of Glycemic Index , the glycemic index of soursop and lime is equal to 32 , the GI of kiwi is equal to 58 , and papaya has a GI of 59. Limes and soursops are considered low-GI fruits , while kiwi and papaya are moderate GI fruits .

Besides, research indicates a link between carbohydrate consumption and blood sugar levels. Too many carbs, in particular, can raise blood glucose levels, so carbs must be consumed in moderation. Despite the moderate GI, papaya has a lower carbs content than the rest of these fruits. It has 10.82g of carbs, while soursop contains 16.84g, kiwi has 14.66g, and lime provides 10.54g per 100g.

Diabetics can eat kiwi and lime without a doubt. Based on nutrition , lime and kiwi consumption doesn't raise blood sugar levels due to their low GI and high fiber content, which slow the digestion process . In contrast, as one serving of papaya contains a decent amount of carbs , be mindful of how much you consume.

Type-2 Diabetes

Research shows that a healthy diet with fruits high in fiber and antioxidants and low in GI can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes [1].

According to one study [2], kiwi fruit extract can help prevent diabetes by regulating adipocyte differentiation and function .

Evidence indicates [3] that lime is healthy for diabetics due to its hypoglycemic effects . It is a source of functional compounds, such as naringin , which can help to control diabetes mellitus .

According to one study [4], pectin , another antioxidant found in limes, has anti-diabetic properties such as improved glucose tolerance , blood lipid levels , and reduced insulin resistance.

Regarding fermented papaya and diabetes , it can help prevent or manage chronic oxidative stress-related diseases , especially diabetes and cancer [5]. However, excessive consumption of papaya may negate these health benefits and result in a blood sugar spike.

Although several studies [6] of soursop and diabetes indicate anti-inflammation effects in diabetes mellitus , it is better to consume it in moderation due to its decent carb content.

Summary

Of discussed tropical fruits, kiwi and limes are better choices if you control your blood glucose levels. These fruits are full of Vitamin C , have intense flavors, and contain citric acid and potent antioxidants , which can help to lower blood glucose levels and prevent diabetes .

