Internet Refuses To Believe This Texas Football Player’s Actual Age

Photo: Getty Images

You won't believe how old this football player actually is. The internet didn't believe it either.

Jeremiah Johnson of Fort Worth went viral this week after a photo of him at the 2022 Youth National Championships in Miami surfaced. The Dallas Dragons Elite Academy running back was crowned MVP, the New York Post reports. Johnson is seen in the photo with the 12U Division I trophy — with arm tattoos and a full blown mustache and goatee.

"THIS KID IS REALLY ONLY 12 YEARS OLD 🤯," Bleacher Report said on Twitter alongside photos and videos of Johnson. This sent Twitter into a tizzy after they were in absolute disbelief of the 5-foot-11, 198-pound running back.

Even Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill weighed in on the hilarious controversy. "If that 12 year old really 12 my son not playing football, these kids built different 😂," he said.

Others couldn't help but crack jokes.

"I demand Jeremiah Johnson's birth certificate. And not the 'I am 12' kind from the Benchwarmers ," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Now I’m gonna say 22. I can be convinced on 17-21. But 12 😂😂😂😂 hell naw," said another.

Johnson's mother Shana Evans posted on Facebook reassuring the world that her son was, in fact, 12 years old.

"Before I lay it down I just want y’all to know….my baby going viral 🤣🤣🤣 These folks is going in…SO….Yes he’s on 12U (he meets ALL of the requirements) No the tattoo isn’t real (duh) Yes the goatee is tho," she wrote.