New York City, NY

Let me tell you—give the gift of an NYC experience this year

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan advised to look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A secret speakeasy is hidden under a ramen shop in Queens

Curious wanderers may not-so-easily stumble upon the latest speakeasy concept to populate Flushing’s Murray Hill neighborhood: Below Shaku, a covert, 25-seat bar inspired by Shanghai’s Golden Age of the 1930s. Decor-wise, the space feels clandestine yet luxurious, with dim lighting, red accents all around and unpolished nero maquina...
QUEENS, NY
The numerals for the 2023 Ball Drop have arrived in Times Square

If you needed a reminder of how close we are to the new year, just head to Times Square!. In preparation for the big Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and ball drop, the giant 2023 numerals are currently staged at the Times Square Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A giant nightclub is opening inside a converted Brooklyn hangar

Forgive us for thinking that the era of clubbing had ended: joining a pretty hefty roster of new nightclub debuts is SILO, a dance music club with a capacity for 500 people set to open on February 10 at 90 Scott Avenue in East Williamsburg. The destination, the brainchild of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYC quietly moves to let giant batteries be installed on roofs

One city agency now stands between a private company and its plan to build a colossal lithium ion power bank on top of a Brooklyn building. If approved, the project would mark the first time such a substation is permitted to be built on the roof of a residential building anywhere in the boroughs, the US, and quite possibly the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
See inside Manhattan’s gorgeous old churches and synagogues in this new book

While churches tend to have an open-door policy, they can sometimes be intimidating spaces to enter. This new book flings open the doors to showcase 65 of Manhattan’s historic churches and synagogues through gorgeous photos and detailed histories. Divine New York: Inside the Historic Churches and Synagogues of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Six tips on how to smoke weed in NYC from the Emily Post Institute

Believe it or not, the etiquette gurus at The Emily Post Institute have some strong opinions about cannabis culture—positive opinions, to be clear. Lizzie Post, the great-great-granddaughter of the politeness queen, now runs the Emily Post Institute along with her cousin. It turns out that the manners maven is actually a self-described “classic stoner” and even wrote a book called Higher Etiquette: A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
These were the top checkouts at NYC's libraries this year

It turns out—books by Laura Dave, Matt Haig and Lucy Foley!. All three library systems in NYC—the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library—have released their respective top 10 most checked-out books for 2022. At the Brooklyn Public Library, The Last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
You can now go curling at JFK Airport’s swanky TWA Hotel

Winter’s “it” sport, curling, is having a moment in Queens at JFK Airport’s TWA Hotel. With every season change, the time capsule hotel changes its outdoor offerings. Its tarmac, the one with the 1958 Lockheed Constellation “Connie” airplane cocktail lounge, has been an ice rink, a roller rink, a camp-themed destination and more. Now, it is a curling rink.
QUEENS, NY
Two women cuffed for vandalizing Councilman Erik Bottcher’s office, apartment building with homophobic slurs

Two women allegedly consumed with homophobic rage were arrested for vandalizing the office and home of City Council Member Erik Bottcher on Monday. Erica Sanchez, 44, and Anna Morgan, 27, were allegedly part of a group that was protesting Drag Story Hour, which features drag artists reading stories to children at the New York Public Library. The protesters allegedly vandalized Bottcher’s office and apartment building, targeting a supporter of the drag story hours and a member of the LGBTQ community, on Dec. 19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer

We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Weed 101: Everything to know about cannabis in NYC

We declare 2023 the year of weed. Legal marijuana is about to burst onto the scene. The licenses have been doled out and business owners are gearing up to open dispensaries. It’s a new, green era. It took over 17 months to see any signs of change from when...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
MANHATTAN, NY
A new shuttle service between midtown Manhattan and Jamaica is debuting this month

Despite repeated announcements regarding the timeliness of the project, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials admitted that the new Grand Central Madison terminal for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will actually not open for full passenger service this year. That being said, the agency will start operating a new LIRR...
MANHATTAN, NY
Housing Works is opening a cannabis dispensary next week

New Yorkers have been counting on Housing Works to find gems among its thrift store racks, but starting next week, they’ll go to Housing Works to buy pot. The nonprofit was one of the first entities in New York State to get a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) license this November, meaning it now has permission to sell recreational cannabis. It was one of the first 36 licenses the state issued and one of eight nonprofits to receive a license.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?

What are NYC’s chances of getting a white Christmas?. Unfortunately, any precipitation we will see will be happening just in time for your holiday travel on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, rain will move into the area after 11am, but it’ll be in the mid-50s, so there’s no real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BREAKING | Pair dead after L train strikes them in Manhattan

Police carry one of the two people struck and killed by an L train in Manhattan on Dec. 20, 2022. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two people have died after being struck by an L train in...
MANHATTAN, NY

