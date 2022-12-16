Read full article on original website
Free Christmas Dinner Event Moved To Thursday
NORTH WEBSTER — The free community Christmas Dinner scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24, has now been moved to Thursday, Dec. 22. Due to the weather forecast the event has been rescheduled and will begin a 4 p.m. The drive-thru only event is free to anyone in the community who...
Habitat ReSale Outlet Holiday Hours
WARSAW — The Habitat for Humanity ReSale Outlet, 3970 Corridor Drive, Warsaw, will be operating under different hours for the upcoming holidays. Note that inclement weather may affect these hours of operation. The ReSale Outlet will be open the following days:. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Free Community Christmas Dinner Giveaway
NORTH WEBSTER — There are some in the community who are experience job lay-offs or cutbacks in hours, making this Christmas a little harder. A group of individuals pulled their resources and will be offering a free community Christmas Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 24, at The Owls Nest, 7369 E. 800N, North Webster. Just like during COVID, this will be drive-thru only with pick-up beginning at 10:30 a.m. and available to anyone in the community who is in need of a warm meal this year. There will be 150 meals available.
Rural King Collecting Toys For Salvation Army
WARSAW — The Salvation Army will assist families in need until Dec. 23. Requests are up this year according to Envoy Ken Locke, administrator. “Our 34th Annual Angel Tree program has in increase in assistance compared to the last few years,” Locke notes. “Our toy supply is low so Rural King has partnered with us to help.”
NWCC Open As Warming Center This Weekend
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Center will be open as a warming station Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to an announcement at the Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory board meeting following Tuesday evening’s meeting of the North Webster Town Council. The hours are still being determined. During...
KEYS Grant Deadline Is Jan. 15
WARSAW — Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services is accepting grant applications for educational programs and projects impacting students in Kosciusko County. The upcoming application deadline is at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15. KEYS is a youth philanthropy program of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. It is comprised of 20 students who...
Live Well Kosciusko Receives Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko was recently awarded an Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The Accelerator Initiative was launched by DMHA using American Rescue Plan Act funds designated through HEA1001. This initiative aims to support small and grassroots organizations who are providing access to resources for mental health and wellness to underserved communities in Indiana, including people who live in rural and under-resourced geographic areas of the state. The Accelerator Initiative is guided by the knowledge that grassroots organizations are more powerful when they are adequately resourced and creatively structured to sustain their work. Through this initiative, small organizations and their leaders will have access to resources and relationships designed to support growth in the ways they envision.
JB Furniture Honored As NWTT Chamber Member Of The Month
NORTH WEBSTER — Jon and Jill Blackwood, owners of JB’s Furniture in Warsaw, were honored as the North Webster Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s December Member Of The Month. Since 1991, the Blackwoods have been going the extra mile building customer’s trust in service and quality products. The 36,000 showroom in Warsaw has a variety of products for the home. With free in-home design and decorating services, JB’s has a helpful staff that encourages questions and customers to sit, recline, and relax.
Warsaw Holiday Trash Routes Changing Due To Winter Storm
WARSAW — Due to the forecasted winter storm for Friday, the city of Warsaw is changing their holiday trash routes to allow crews to better focus on treating roads. Friday’s route will remain the same. Trash should be set out no later than 7 a.m. Friday. Residents are encouraged to move cans back in as soon as possible after trash has been picked up to prevent cans from blowing into the street.
Winona Lake Hears About K-County First Initiative
WINONA LAKE — Government entities around Kosciusko County have been learning about a new appreciation initiative for first responders, and it was Winona Lake’s turn to hear about it on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Suzie Light and Alex Hall presented on K-County First at the Winona Lake Town Council...
John Michael Green
John Michael Green, 65, Lagro, died at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Majestic Care in New Haven. He was born March 28, 1957. He is survived by two children, Jerry Green and Jessica Green, both of New Haven; two grandchildren; and brother and sisters, Tim Green, Rochester, Shelly (Larry) Owen, Peru, Marie Green, Lagro and Linda (Kerry) Steele, Wabash.
Bernice Irene Lauer
Bernice Irene Lauer, 96, Columbia City, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born May 24, 1926. On June 17, 1944, she married Merritt L. Lauer. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her two children, Wayne (Gail) Lauer, Florida...
Michelle Belleshire — UPDATED
Michelle Elizabeth Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born Feb. 10, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Michelle.
Hoffert Commends Community’s Flexibility During Warsaw Schools’ Closures
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert commended the community’s flexibility amidst the recent two-day closure of four WCS buildings. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School were all closed on Dec. 15 and 16 due to high absenteeism of students, teachers, bus drivers, and support staff. Students within those schools had synchronous e-Learning days during that time.
North Webster Officially Welcomes New Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER — For the first time in nearly two decades, the town of North Webster has a new clerk-treasurer. Leigh Anne Jessop was officially sworn in by town attorney Jack Birch. Jessop replaced Betsy Luce, who served in the role for 19 years. In department reports, Mike Noe...
Patricia Dilley
Patricia A. (DeRose) Dilley, 78, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 23, 1944. Pat married Clarence L. Dilley on June 18, 1966. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Dilley; two daughters, Lee Ann (Larry) Thompson...
Diana M. Hite
Diana M. Hite, 74, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Goshen. She was born Feb. 1, 1948. On Nov. 19, 1976, she married Stanley A. Hite. He preceded her in death. Survivors include three daughters, Joan Hartzler, Grottos, Va., Deborah (Tim) Rice, Milford and Kathleen S. (Michael) Miller, Goshen; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings, María F. (David) Huber, Goshen, Lydia Garza, Las Vegas, Nev., Nori Arguijo, Corpus Christi, Texas and Raudel Garza, Falfurrias, Texas.
Goshen Center For Cancer Care Appoints New Director Of Clinical Research
GOSHEN — Ebenezer Kio, MD, has been appointed director of clinical research at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He coordinates strategic planning, development and compliance oversight for the center’s clinical research program. He also continues his clinical practice in medical oncology. “Dr. Kio’s role as principal investigator and...
Connie Dewey
Connie J. Dewey, 56, Milford, died at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at her residence in Milford. She was born Aug. 16, 1966. Connie married Charles Jr. Dewey on Jan. 2, 2015. Connie is survived by her husband, Charles, Milford; one son, Justin S. Davis, Wabash, Indiana; one stepson,...
Leesburg Elementary School Safety Concern Addressed
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration became aware of a safety concern at Leesburg Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It was determined the concern was an errant 911 phone call from a student’s cellphone. Law enforcement also responded to the incident. WCS staff would like to...
