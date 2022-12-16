ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly

By Jim Small
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
Photo by Jim Small | Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake performed historically badly in her bid to be governor. And there’s no debate about why she and her merry band of MAGA extremists lost all of the top statewide races this year: Republican voters abandoned them.

Not that they could ever admit that, of course, as Lake and her allies have spent the weeks since she lost diving headlong into fanciful and evidence-free claims that the election was rigged against them .

And it’s not all Republican voters who couldn’t stomach the intentional demolition of faith in American elections, obviously. The GOP remains firmly under the thumb of former President Donald Trump, and the vast majority of its voters remain enthralled by the reality-TV-star-turned-politician and his incessant, delusional blathering about stolen elections.

But data published about the recently certified election makes clear that a significant number of GOP voters rejected the Republicans at the top of the ticket.

The political climate couldn’t have been better for Lake and Blake Masters and Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh. Midterm elections are historically great for the party out of power in D.C., and with surging inflation and an unpopular Democratic president, Republicans were predicting not just a “ red wave ,” but a “ red tsunami ” that would “ break the establishment .”

Republican enthusiasm was strong in the election. In Maricopa County, where about two in every three Arizona voters live, more than 75% of registered Republicans cast a ballot , outpacing Democrats (69%) and independents (49%).

Critically, overall turnout in Maricopa heavily favored the GOP . More than 40% of voters were Republicans, about 8.3 percentage points more than Democrats — slightly better than the eight-point edge that reputable polling predicted.

It’s a massive loss, and it's strictly due to campaign malpractice. The Republicans should have swept.

– Tyler Montague

And yet, Lake lost 315 precincts that voted for Doug Ducey in 2018 , when he easily secured reelection over David Garcia. Between Maricopa and Pima counties, where some 80% of Arizona voters live, 295 precincts flipped from R to D in the governor’s race.

At the same time, Kimberly Yee secured reelection as treasurer by more than 280,000 votes, an 11 percentage point margin over her Democratic opponent. And Republicans picked up competitive congressional seats in Phoenix and Tucson.

You don’t have to crunch the data too hard to understand that Lake’s loss wasn’t because of fraud or the hacking of machines, as she desperately wants people to believe. It’s because her message about pervasive election fraud and fealty to Trump — also the central message of the Masters, Finchem and Hamadeh campaigns — drove Republican and conservative-leaning independents away from her by the thousands.

By contrast, Yee didn’t cozy up to Trump — or to Lake, Masters, Finchem and Hamadeh, for that matter. Neither did U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, who narrowly won reelection, or Juan Ciscomani, who was elected to Congress in a tight race in Tucson.

One look at the map of the precincts in Maricopa County shows clearly what happened in Lake’s race: The ones that flipped are primarily in north Phoenix and Chandler, two areas that have historically been Republican strongholds but are increasingly becoming purple.

None of that surprised Ryan Smith, a lifelong Republican and former political consultant from Mesa who voted for Hobbs. Lake ultimately faltered, he said, because her focus on feeding red meat to the die-hard, Trump-loving GOP base turned off Republicans like himself who want to move away from the Trump era.

The result, he said, was that some of those voters cast a ballot for Hobbs, while others skipped voting in the contest altogether. Election data shows there were roughly 32,000 voters who didn’t vote for governor, nearly twice the margin that Lake lost by.

“That combination, in small-margin races, is the kiss of death,” Smith said.

We might be a conservative state, but we’re not a Trumpy state.

– Kathy Petsas

Kathy Petsas, a longtime Republican activist from Phoenix, said Lake ran an abysmal campaign that squandered the huge GOP turnout advantage by focusing on re-litigating Trump’s 2020 loss and demonizing voters who didn’t kneel at Trump’s altar.

“We might be a conservative state, but we’re not a Trumpy state,” she said, noting that this is the third straight election in which Trump-backed statewide candidates have lost .

Yee’s victory is indicative of what the state’s red wave ought to have looked like, had there been better candidates at the top of the ticket, said Tyler Montague, a lifelong Republican who has spent more than a decade in the intraparty fight between the GOP’s increasingly more powerful right wing and the more moderate business-centric wing.

“It’s a massive loss, and it’s strictly due to campaign malpractice,” he said. “The Republicans should have swept.”

Lake’s campaign rhetoric, Montague said, was particularly damaging — especially in the campaign’s closing weeks, when she repeatedly shared a stage with convicted felon Steve Bannon and told voters who liked the late John McCain to “ get the hell out ” of a rally.

“Hey, dumbass, you’re in the friend-making business,” Montague quipped.

Led by Lake, none of the Republicans who lost their statewide races seemed to recognize — or care — that they needed to shift their rhetoric in a general election to win votes from people who didn’t vote in the primary.

That led to a campaign focused on personal and political grievances. While that might fire up the base, it wasn’t the base that was ever going to deliver a statewide victory.

“You can’t own the libs into the Governor’s Office. Or into the Secretary of State’s Office. Or the Attorney General’s Office, thank God,” Petsas said.

wowwow
5d ago

It seems apparently that the writer of this article is biased against Republicans. They always start bashing Trump, Republicans and Make America Great Again. Does anyone wonder why they do not report about the corruption in the Biden family. It's all over the news. Well, reputable news providers. In my opinion, news reporters that do not report the ACTUAL news are doing the most harm to America! It's sad our world has become this bad. People that REALLY CARE ABOUT OUR COUNTRY SHOULD ASK THIS REPORTER WHY HE IS NOT INVESTIGATING JOR BIDENS CORRUPTION!

72
NYinAZ
5d ago

Thank God the CARTELS can operate now unencumbered. Murders every day in Tucson…whew…the child traffickers and drug runners are safe, rich and happy…your country is history though💀

33
nope. not today
5d ago

this is considered news? this reads like a blue haired angry highschool teens application article to get into the highschool newspaper

23
Arizona Mirror

Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims

After hearing a hodgepodge of claims from three losing GOP candidates alleging inaccuracies in the midterm election, Arizona judges rejected many of the most far-reaching and unsubstantiated claims, but are allowing other claims to move forward. While judges in Maricopa and Mohave counties this week shot down most of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s claims and […] The post Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial

Kari Lake’s legal team failed to provide a smoking gun on the first day of trial in her election suit to in an effort to prove her claims that a Maricopa County employee tampered with ballot printers or intentionally failed to follow chain-of-custody rules.  Lake, a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to […] The post No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election

Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts

A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit.  The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.  Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package

WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit. The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including […] The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved

Abraham Hamadeh got the green light from a Mohave County Superior Court judge to go to trial over an election he says was compromised by misconduct.  Earlier this month, Republican Hamadeh filed a lawsuit alleging that his 511-vote loss to Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general was the result of election […] The post Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Certified Loser Kari Lake Trolls at Far-Right Conference: My Pronouns Are ‘I/Won’

Kari Lake, the MAGA cause célèbre and far-right former TV journalist, was defeated handily in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last month—though you wouldn’t know it from her Sunday appearance at a recent gathering of conservative activists, which had all the pomp and circumstance of a victory lap. After walking onstage amid pounding dubstep and explosions of confetti, Lake addressed the crowd at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix. “On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery,” she said to cheers. Nearly two weeks after Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results, the 53-year-old reiterated that she refused to accept her total loss, trolling that she identified as “a proud election-denying deplorable” using the “pronouns… I/Won.” Lake also found time to issue some barely concealed threats at the event, saying, “They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m gonna do. I’ll tell you what. I’m not just gonna knock that house of cards over, we’re gonna burn it to the ground.”.@KariLake: "I identify as a proud election denying deplorable.And my pronouns are I/Won."https://t.co/DXTi4W73rt pic.twitter.com/cD6AJ0VS8d— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law

Two conservative groups are suing to block Proposition 211, which targets dark money in elections, arguing that it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech.  Prop. 211, dubbed the ‘Voters Right to Know Act,”was approved by an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters in November and became law earlier this month after the election was […] The post Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle

A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s ‘frivolous’ bid to overturn the election is booted from court

A Maricopa County Court Superior Judge rejected Mark Finchem’s attempt to overturn his election loss by more than 120,000 votes, ruling Friday that opened the door for possible sanctions against the Republican’s attorney.  Finchem had been seeking to overturn his loss last month to Adrian Fontes, who won by about 5 percentage points. Finchem said […] The post Mark Finchem’s ‘frivolous’ bid to overturn the election is booted from court appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups

PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs hopes to actively work with leaders of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations on a government-to-government basis to build stronger relationships that benefit Indigenous communities. “For too long, our leaders have failed to prioritize proactively working with tribes to address the challenges Indigenous Peoples face,” Hobbs said in her Indigenous communities plan. “From fixing […] The post Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

