FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
tcbmag.com
Should Basic Income Be the Path to Economic Security?
The City of St. Paul launched its People’s Prosperity Project (PPP) between October 2020 and April 2022 to test the outcomes of guaranteed income efforts at the local level. One of the first programs among many pilots subsequently launched nationally, St. Paul’s PPP provided 150 families with $500 per month in unrestricted support for 18 months. Before being entered into PPP’s random selection process, families had to meet criteria such as having their incomes reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic. City of St. Paul employees were excluded from taking part in the prosperity project.
iheart.com
Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State
Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
redlakenationnews.com
Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them
As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
airwaysmag.com
Delta Air Lines Adds Seven Routes from Minneapolis
DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has added new and resumed routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in preparation for summer 2023. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines (OO), a Delta Connection affiliate, will fly the summer ’23 MSP routes. The announced routes are as follows:. Burlington...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
onekindesign.com
This Lake of the Isles home is a masterclass in nature-inspired design
This modern loft-like home was expertly crafted by PKA Architecture, located on a beautiful property overlooking the Lake of the Isles, a lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When the owners acquired this prized narrow lot, they shared their vision of a 4,000-square-foot modern home for active city living. Design goals included...
metrocouncil.org
Grants support affordable housing and transit oriented development
A new 80-acre downtown for Brooklyn Center. Improvements at a Saint Paul nursing home for low-income seniors. And affordable housing to serve low-income families in Maplewood. These development projects are among 13 initiatives to receive Metropolitan Council grant awards totaling nearly $15 million. The investments will contribute to development that incorporates housing affordability and improves connections between where people live, work, shop, recreate, and can catch a bus or train.
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
Fight cabin fever with these indoor winter break ideas
MINNEAPOLIS – This week's upcoming blast of cold weather comes just as thousands of children and teenagers begin winter break."I did four days of snow removal and now it's all freezing, so not very happy," said Otsego resident David Bollaert.He spent his Sunday escaping the cold at Mall of America with his daughter, Amanda."Coming to the Mall of America, it really rejuvenates you and makes you excited for Christmas," Bollaert said. "It's indoors, there's plenty to do, there's hotels and it's a great place to eat."Families looking to get some exercise can utilize the many indoor ice rinks across the...
One Minnesota City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
ccxmedia.org
Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks
The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
tcbmag.com
Maplewood Mall Owners Hope for Local Buyer
Maplewood Mall will go up for auction this February, less than a year after its last sale. Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors, the property’s current owners, bought the mall in June for $27.5 million from Simon Property Group, a spinoff of Washington Prime Group which filed for bankruptcy in 2021.
tcbmag.com
2022 People of the Year: The Pohlads
Back before the pandemic, in the halcyon days when downtown Minneapolis vaulted from win to win, one of its nagging troubles was a lack of a true luxury hotel. “We had certain celebrities and musicians who would not overnight here,” says Mayor Jacob Frey. “They’d fly up from Chicago for the performance and fly back,” rendering the city a blank slate in the eyes of the global cultural elite.
Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'
MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
edinazephyrus.com
Antisemitism and intolerance in Edina’s past and present: The experience of Jewish residents
Edina has a long history of antisemitism. Restrictive covenants barred Jews from buying property in the suburb up until the 1960s; according to professors Charles Gallagher and Cameron Lippard from La Salle University and Appalachian State University, residents at the time were proud that Edina had “not one Negro and not one Jew.” This followed a state-wide trend: Minneapolis was regarded as one of the most antisemitic cities in the country in the 1950s, according to MPR News. Jews were routinely discriminated against, denied housing and job opportunities.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
