Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Despite all the rumors, Paul McCartney was always meant to sing Bond theme "Live And Let Die"
While not all James Bond theme songs are created equal, there’s no difficulty in naming Paul McCartney and his band Wings’ rock ballad “Live And Let Die” as one of the best to soundtrack the spy film’s opening credits. The track even earned the franchise’s first of many Academy Award nominations for Best Song.
A.V. Club
There's a smorgasbord of affairs and an all-star cast in the trailer for the rom-com Maybe I Do
This rom-com trailer has it all: An all-star cast, a wholly improbable situation, and a lot of wine drinking (you know, to cope with your marriage!). In Michael Jacob’s next feature, Maybe I Do, we see Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy get caught up in a web of extramarital affairs.
A.V. Club
You don't know Jack Reacher:How Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise defied expectations and paved the way for Top Gun: Maverick
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have given audiences such all-timer action movies as Mission: Impossible—Fallout and Top Gun: Maverick, but it was Jack Reacher, an underrated thriller released 10 years ago this week, on December 19, 2012, that launched their successful partnership. Based on Lee Child’s bestseller One Shot, Reacher centers on a former MP-turned-justice wielding drifter who comes to Pittsburgh in search of the bad guys responsible for shooting five seemingly innocent people. Co-starring Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall and a villainous Werner Herzog as The Zec, Reacher is a throwback to slow-burn ’70s noir.
A.V. Club
The Witcher's third season will be a “heroic sendoff” to Henry Cavill
Who does Henry Cavill work for? This a strange question to ask about a guy who played Superman, Geralt of Rivia, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. With so many iconic characters under his belt, the last two months of career politicking left him out of one job, then out of another one. Now that Cavill is heading to Warhammer 40k, the producers of Witcher still have another season of the show to sell. Thankfully, the people that make Witcher haven’t abandoned the project and are pretty generous in the face of such a shake-up.
A.V. Club
James Gunn responds to “minority of people” who have been “unkind” about new DC Studios gig
It seems like James Gunn might need to learn a lesson that he probably should’ve learned a few years ago, with his accessibility on social media rapidly making him a target for people who are… not especially enthusiastic about the moves he’s been making in his new position as the co-head of DC Studios (Warner Bros. Discovery’s recently rebranded department in charge of superhero/comic book movies). That lesson, of course, is “maybe don’t go on Twitter at all” or at least “limit who can respond to what you post,” because—let’s not forget—that website was a dump even before that big idiot took over.
A.V. Club
Harry & Meghan share the trailer for another docuseries at Netflix
Netflix is far from done churning out content made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the next project is already on its way. Throughout the month of December, Netflix aired the multi-part documentary series Harry & Meghan, which delves into the personal life of the public-facing couple and their reasoning behind departing from the royal family.
A.V. Club
Looks like we can thank Quentin Tarantino for the upcoming season of Justified
Though he’s known chiefly online for pioneering the art of feet pics, Quentin Tarantino also makes movies. And when he isn’t making his own movies, he’s giving away ideas for free. That’s what happened with the new season of Justified, anyway. Speaking to EW, Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the showrunners of the upcoming Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, explain how the whole thing came together while star Timothy Olyphant was shooting Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
A.V. Club
Steven Spielberg would like to profusely apologize to sharks for Jaws
On Sunday, just a day before his seventy-sixth birthday, there was one thing nagging at Steven Spielberg, which he spoke to during an appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs podcast: the decimation of the shark population in the wake of his movie Jaws. “I truly and to this day...
A.V. Club
Ang Lee recalls stylistic friction between Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger proving useful for Brokeback Mountain
Take it from acclaimed director Ang Lee: sometimes a little bit of co-worker tension can turn into something beautiful. In a new piece for Empire’s Greatest Actors issue, the director pays tribute to the late Heath Ledger and muses on their experience working together on Brokeback Mountain in 2006. The acclaimed film won Lee an Academy Award for Best Director and saw both Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal nominated for acting awards as well.
A.V. Club
The Best Man: Final Chapters review: Nostalgic appeal is the best part of this series
More than 23 years after helping to usher in a new era of Black cinema, The Best Man cast reunites (supposedly) one last time for another sequel set to debut in time for the holidays. Peacock’s new eight-part limited series brings together a bevy of actors from the original, who have by now become Black cultural touchstones, including Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, and Melissa De Sousa. They offer a kind of wish fulfillment for longtime fans of the franchise while proving the limits of attempting to bring classic characters into the present.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Mike Hodges, director of Get Carter and Flash Gordon
Mike Hodges, the British director who spent most of his career making crime dramas—with one notable, high-camp exception—has died. This comes from Variety, which says the news was confirmed by producer Mike Kaplan. A cause of death was not given. Hodges was 90. Hodges first worked in the...
A.V. Club
Year-end roundtable: Why we're still talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was inescapable in 2022. On the surface, it was a defamation lawsuit; Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. The conversation around the case, however, was far messier. As the trial played out on air, online, and on social media, questions arose about the role of social media, Hollywood in general, and the legacy of #MeToo, among other hot-button issues. The answers, not surprisingly, were as complicated as they were limited. Here A.V. Club staffers discuss the case, its impact, and why we’re still talking about it.
A.V. Club
We’ll never get to see the Rock beat up Superman
Since beginning the long, unnecessary journey of bringing Black Adam to the silver screen, Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson has made his intentions clear: He wants fans to see him kick the shit out of Superman. Nothing would cement his legacy as the all-time candy-ass kicker and jabroni stomper better than an Instagram post of the Rock laying the smackdown on big blue. However, it looks like that image will only exist on the Instagram feed of the mind. Unfortunately, Black Adam changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe so thoroughly that Black Adam is no longer a part of the hierarchy.
A.V. Club
Mare Of Easttown
A year and a half after the conclusion of the acclaimed HBO limited series, Mare Of Easttown, folks are still harping on the possibility of a second season. Mare Sheehan herself—Kate Winslet—says the future of the series still remains up in the air. “I just don’t know what...
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
As its title suggests, Avatar: The Way Of Water introduces audiences to elements of Pandora they haven’t seen before; specifically, the planet’s oceans and the seafaring Na’vi clans that call them home. The Way Of Water also introduces audiences to the tulkuns, an intelligent and friendly whale-like ally of the Na’vi. Though the telkuns don’t exactly speak English (or Na’vi), they can still communicate with their blue cat-like friends, which we see when Jake Sully and Neytiri’s son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) befriends Payakan, a telkun loner.
A.V. Club
All these years later, no one knows who got the Titanic cast and crew high on PCP
Twenty-five years ago, a late-night shoot of James Cameron’s Titanic suddenly descended into chaos after the cast and crew took a break to chow down servings of seafood chowder. While food poisoning is never out of the question when it comes to eating seafood, the cast and crew were not suffering from tummy aches, but rather the hallucinogenic effects of PCP, which was used to spike the chowder.
A.V. Club
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody review: belter's biopic never quite hits the high note
The grim downward spiral of musical megastars is, sadly, a path too well trodden. The small-town artist with staggering talent. The euphoric big break. The pressure from the tabloids. The sinister, money-grubbing manager. The tumble into substance abuse. These are the checkpoints we’ve seen time and again in the lives of famous musicians, and which we now see recreated in musical biopics. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which recently added the “Whitney Houston” to the front of its title to ensure no fans accidentally missed the connection, is yet another of these somber-ish films in which we watch a genius throttle towards destruction in pop-tune-infused slow motion.
A.V. Club
Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall denies any “agenda,” was surprised by reaction to the trailer
The first teaser for director Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was built around hyping up the reveal of Ariel—the little mermaid herself—before giving us a brief snippet of star Halle Bailey singing “Part Of Your World.” It was a perfectly serviceable teaser, exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect for these Disney remakes, but it received a bit of a backlash on release simply because… well, some people are racist. Why dance around it?
A.V. Club
Melanie Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter will join her in Yellowjackets this season
When Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey returns as Shauna in the series’ eagerly-awaited second season, it will mark a merging of work and home. Lynskey’s real-life husband Jason Ritter has joined the series’ cast as a guest star, per Variety. This is the second time the couple has worked together this year; they previously co-starred in the Hulu true-crime series Candy.
A.V. Club
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Shrek franchise has always been one of diminishing returns, never again reaching the all-star heights of the original, which itself is of dubious overall quality. This was nowhere more apparent than in the spin-off film Puss In Boots, an exceedingly ugly and unfunny romp that is best left as a forgotten footnote of Dreamworks’ animated output. However, Dreamworks Animation is apparently having a really good year, first with the surprisingly fun heist antics of The Bad Guys, and now with the Puss In Boots sequel, The Last Wish (in theaters everywhere December 21), which is so visually striking and narratively engaging that it feels unfair that it took the Shrek franchise six films to get here.
Comments / 0