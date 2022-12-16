Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Looks like we can thank Quentin Tarantino for the upcoming season of Justified
Though he’s known chiefly online for pioneering the art of feet pics, Quentin Tarantino also makes movies. And when he isn’t making his own movies, he’s giving away ideas for free. That’s what happened with the new season of Justified, anyway. Speaking to EW, Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, the showrunners of the upcoming Justified revival, Justified: City Primeval, explain how the whole thing came together while star Timothy Olyphant was shooting Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
A.V. Club
There's a smorgasbord of affairs and an all-star cast in the trailer for the rom-com Maybe I Do
This rom-com trailer has it all: An all-star cast, a wholly improbable situation, and a lot of wine drinking (you know, to cope with your marriage!). In Michael Jacob’s next feature, Maybe I Do, we see Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy get caught up in a web of extramarital affairs.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
A.V. Club
The Best Man: Final Chapters review: Nostalgic appeal is the best part of this series
More than 23 years after helping to usher in a new era of Black cinema, The Best Man cast reunites (supposedly) one last time for another sequel set to debut in time for the holidays. Peacock’s new eight-part limited series brings together a bevy of actors from the original, who have by now become Black cultural touchstones, including Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Terrence Howard, and Melissa De Sousa. They offer a kind of wish fulfillment for longtime fans of the franchise while proving the limits of attempting to bring classic characters into the present.
A.V. Club
The writers of “Part Of Your World” had to beg Disney to make The Little Mermaid
Now that Disney is essentially the only studio in Hollywood, owning four of the five highest-grossing movies ever (and eight of the top 10), it’s easy to assume it’s always been this way. But before the Mouse House acquired Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar, things weren’t going well. Following the Disney renaissance of the 90s, the studio suffered a string of disappointments at the box office and largely relied on TV and theme parks to stay afloat.
A.V. Club
Having White Lotus withdrawals? Here are 10 movies and shows to fill that void
The second season of The White Lotus kept us enthralled with scenic Italian vistas, a simmering murder mystery, and intricate relationship dynamics between characters we loved, and loved to hate. Now that you have your Sunday nights back, you may be wondering what to move onto next. While there’s no shortage of content to stream (especially at this time of year), we have some specific suggestions for shows and movies that may remind you of the things you loved about The White Lotus. Whether you’re missing the Italian scenery, looking for another puzzle to solve, or just want to be transported on another island getaway, something on this list is bound to hit the spot. If you’re like Daphne and “love a binge,” read on for our picks.
A.V. Club
Despite all the rumors, Paul McCartney was always meant to sing Bond theme "Live And Let Die"
While not all James Bond theme songs are created equal, there’s no difficulty in naming Paul McCartney and his band Wings’ rock ballad “Live And Let Die” as one of the best to soundtrack the spy film’s opening credits. The track even earned the franchise’s first of many Academy Award nominations for Best Song.
A.V. Club
The Witcher's third season will be a “heroic sendoff” to Henry Cavill
Who does Henry Cavill work for? This a strange question to ask about a guy who played Superman, Geralt of Rivia, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. With so many iconic characters under his belt, the last two months of career politicking left him out of one job, then out of another one. Now that Cavill is heading to Warhammer 40k, the producers of Witcher still have another season of the show to sell. Thankfully, the people that make Witcher haven’t abandoned the project and are pretty generous in the face of such a shake-up.
A.V. Club
Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall denies any “agenda,” was surprised by reaction to the trailer
The first teaser for director Rob Marshall’s live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid was built around hyping up the reveal of Ariel—the little mermaid herself—before giving us a brief snippet of star Halle Bailey singing “Part Of Your World.” It was a perfectly serviceable teaser, exactly the sort of thing we’ve come to expect for these Disney remakes, but it received a bit of a backlash on release simply because… well, some people are racist. Why dance around it?
A.V. Club
You don't know Jack Reacher:How Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise defied expectations and paved the way for Top Gun: Maverick
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have given audiences such all-timer action movies as Mission: Impossible—Fallout and Top Gun: Maverick, but it was Jack Reacher, an underrated thriller released 10 years ago this week, on December 19, 2012, that launched their successful partnership. Based on Lee Child’s bestseller One Shot, Reacher centers on a former MP-turned-justice wielding drifter who comes to Pittsburgh in search of the bad guys responsible for shooting five seemingly innocent people. Co-starring Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall and a villainous Werner Herzog as The Zec, Reacher is a throwback to slow-burn ’70s noir.
I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’
Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
A.V. Club
James Gunn responds to “minority of people” who have been “unkind” about new DC Studios gig
It seems like James Gunn might need to learn a lesson that he probably should’ve learned a few years ago, with his accessibility on social media rapidly making him a target for people who are… not especially enthusiastic about the moves he’s been making in his new position as the co-head of DC Studios (Warner Bros. Discovery’s recently rebranded department in charge of superhero/comic book movies). That lesson, of course, is “maybe don’t go on Twitter at all” or at least “limit who can respond to what you post,” because—let’s not forget—that website was a dump even before that big idiot took over.
A.V. Club
Year-end roundtable: Why we're still talking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was inescapable in 2022. On the surface, it was a defamation lawsuit; Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. The conversation around the case, however, was far messier. As the trial played out on air, online, and on social media, questions arose about the role of social media, Hollywood in general, and the legacy of #MeToo, among other hot-button issues. The answers, not surprisingly, were as complicated as they were limited. Here A.V. Club staffers discuss the case, its impact, and why we’re still talking about it.
A.V. Club
Indiana Jones 5 to finally answer series’ lingering question: Whatever happened to Mutt Williams
When we think back on the most awe-inspired, whip-cracking, and nail-biting scenes in Indiana Jones history, one image comes to mind: Shia LaBeouf swinging from vine to vine through the jungle. LaBeouf’s character Mutt Williams was so enjoyed by the Jones faithful that even the actor himself couldn’t help but say, “I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished.”
A.V. Club
The Bachelor's Chris Harrison teases a tell-all on his exodus via a new podcast
For The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison, a new year also means a new opportunity to open up about his somewhat-disgraced exodus from the franchise. The veteran host last had his hands near the roses in 2021, but left in the midst of a racism controversy. Now, with a new podcast, Harrison appears to be planning on addressing the end of his hosting tenure.
A.V. Club
The 16 best TV performances of 2022
As we continue to toast a pretty damn good year of television—we’ve already unveiled the best shows and moments of 2022—let’s hone in on those essential what-makes-a-series-great ingredients: the actors. The last 12 months have gifted us a ton of fantastic turns, with artists taking on characters both refreshingly new and others familiar but with something new to express. So, from an initial list that ran … quite long, these are our 16 favorite performances of the year. (Oh, and like with those aforementioned lists, so long as a performance first aired in 2022, it’s eligible.) Bravo, all.
A.V. Club
All these years later, no one knows who got the Titanic cast and crew high on PCP
Twenty-five years ago, a late-night shoot of James Cameron’s Titanic suddenly descended into chaos after the cast and crew took a break to chow down servings of seafood chowder. While food poisoning is never out of the question when it comes to eating seafood, the cast and crew were not suffering from tummy aches, but rather the hallucinogenic effects of PCP, which was used to spike the chowder.
A.V. Club
We’ll never get to see the Rock beat up Superman
Since beginning the long, unnecessary journey of bringing Black Adam to the silver screen, Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson has made his intentions clear: He wants fans to see him kick the shit out of Superman. Nothing would cement his legacy as the all-time candy-ass kicker and jabroni stomper better than an Instagram post of the Rock laying the smackdown on big blue. However, it looks like that image will only exist on the Instagram feed of the mind. Unfortunately, Black Adam changed the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe so thoroughly that Black Adam is no longer a part of the hierarchy.
A.V. Club
Women Talking review: the feminist struggle comes to a religious commune in Sarah Polley's powerful drama
Women Talking is a story that is neither showy nor conventionally cinematic. Miriam Toews’ novel is largely an expression of ideas through discussion in a single location, with conversational threads blurring together in prose resembling hastily scribbled notation. Writer-director Sarah Polley’s big screen adaptation is largely faithful to that tone and style, allowing its central debate to play out with minimal interruption by on-screen dramatic incident. However, it’s what’s not there that makes Women Talking stand out, if not precisely as an exemplar of dramatic cinema, then as a collaborative communion of feminine voices taking a stand against violence.
A.V. Club
What’s your favorite Christmas TV episode?
As December 25th fast approaches (how did that happen again, exactly?), we turn to that most essential of holiday traditions: rewatching Christmasy TV episodes while ignoring our families. Ace television shows—from The Sopranos to Lost to Peep Show—dropping seasonally appropriate (and sometimes even sweet) installments is a tried-and-true tradition. So it’s high time we ask A.V. Club staffers and contributors, simply: What’s your favorite Christmas TV episode?
Comments / 0