Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular set to become a family tradition
Scottsdale brothers Kyle Pratt and Sammy Pratt are Christmas enthusiasts and winners of the 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television. They've devoted their life’s work to construct an extravagant fantasy land exuding the spirit of Christmas through all four senses with the debut this year of their magical "Christmas Forever" town of the Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular.
Local businesses come together to host Christmas market for HopeKids families
Over 500 HopeKids and siblings will awake to a brighter Christmas morning thanks to several Valley businesses who partnered to provide a Christmas market event benefiting families who have a child with a life-threatening illness. At the Dec. 17 event, parents struggling economically due to their child’s medical condition, were...
2022 Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight raises $415K for St. Mary’s Food Bank
Barro’s Pizza did its part once again to help fight hunger in Arizona by hosting its 11th Annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight Dec. 6, which raised $415,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank. “We can’t thank our customers enough for their loyalty and support this year and every...
‘Hold on to Hope’ exhibition spotlights significant moment in history through eyes of Holocaust survivor
“Hold on to Hope,” an exhibition spotlighting the life of local Holocaust survivor Oskar Knoblauch, is open now through Jan. 20 at the Center Space gallery at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. "Hold on to Hope” will take viewers on a visual journey through Knoblauch’s harrowing experiences as...
‘The greatest honor:’ Former Ballet Arizona chair receives emeritus status
Former Ballet Arizona chair and Scottsdale resident David Thompson has received a prestigious honor and been recognized for his long-term service with a unanimous appointment of Board Member Emeritus. “To be named a board member emeritus is the greatest honor a board can bestow upon a retiring board member,” said...
Optima moves forward with $1B north Scottsdale development, combining luxury living, environmentalism
Optima McDowell Mountain Village, a $1 billion north Scottsdale mixed-use development recently approved by the city, combines luxury living and environmentalism with state-of-the-art resort-style amenities and the nation’s largest private rainwater harvesting site. Award-winning real estate development firm, Optima, is moving forward with its plans for the sustainable mixed-use...
The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler
The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
Scottsdale Realtors celebrates 2022, installs new leadership for 2023
The Scottsdale Realtors Trade Association celebrated the year’s accomplishments and geared up to start 2023 strong at a private ceremony in November which installed a new leadership team, recognized its Leadership Academy Class 25 and presented special awards. New president Chris Nace, president-elect Peggy Neely, vice president Allison Cahill,...
