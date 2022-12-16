Two women allegedly consumed with homophobic rage were arrested for vandalizing the office and home of City Council Member Erik Bottcher on Monday. Erica Sanchez, 44, and Anna Morgan, 27, were allegedly part of a group that was protesting Drag Story Hour, which features drag artists reading stories to children at the New York Public Library. The protesters allegedly vandalized Bottcher’s office and apartment building, targeting a supporter of the drag story hours and a member of the LGBTQ community, on Dec. 19.

