Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Montgomery police seeking third suspect of business robbery
Two suspects of a business robbery in Montgomery have been arrested but a third remains at large, prompting police to seek the public's help in identifying them. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the robbery occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 at the 4400 block of Troy Highway. The next day police released photos of the wanted suspects.
Montgomery police investigate stabbing of woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries
Montgomery police are investigating the case of a woman who was stabbed but left with non-life threatening injuries on Eastdale Circle. According to Alabama News Network the incident took place on Sunday when police were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road. The victim said that she had been...
AWF holds ribbon cutting for Westervelt Forest demonstration area
The Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and Westervelt Company held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 6 for the new "Westervelt Forest" wildlife and forest demonstration area. The 70-acre Westervelt Forest is located at AWF's headquarters in Millbrook. More than $50,000 visitors per year to the AWF’s State Headquarters and Alabama Nature Center facility.
Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
Christmas with Mrs. Claus toy giveaway in Orrville set for Dec. 23
Orrville will hold its Christmas with Mrs. Claus toy giveaway event on Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Presents will be given out to children of all ages. Mrs. Claus and Santa's elves will be present for the event. There will also be free cocoa. The giveaway will...
Legal Notices, December 22, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
Art Jam features local musician Ben Brooks opening for Drive By Truckers' Mike Cooley on Friday
Art Jam at the Walton Theatre on Friday features Mike Cooley of the Drive By Truckers and Selma native Ben Brooks, as an opening act. The event, hosted by the Blackbelt Benefit Group, starts with a sponsors-only dinner from Tally Ho Street Kitchen that has early access to local and regional artists’ work displayed in the Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are only available with sponsorships and will include dinner and drinks prior to the show and front-tier seating. VIP drinks dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m.
Realty Central opens an office in Selma
Realty Central has officially located an office in Selma. They held a grand opening and ribbon cutting hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15 at their new office at 2918 Citizens Parkway Suite 208. There was nice crowd on hand to welcome Realty Central to town.
Dates for 2023 Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee announced
The 57th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee dates have been set for March 2023. The event that marks the protest for Voting Rights and Bloody Sunday that happened on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965 will have its festivities on March 2-5, 2023. See a full schedule here. Last...
Alabama, Auburn fall in this week's AP top 25 college basketball poll
A rough week for the Yellowhammer State's top basketball teams saw both Alabama and Auburn drop in the latest Associated Press top 25 college basketball poll. Alabama fell five spots to a No. 9 ranking after a three-point win over unranked Memphis at home and a 10-point loss to then-No. 15 Gonzaga, which jumped up to the 11th spot this week, in Birmingham.
Selma's Joanne Bland featured in NPR segment on civil rights leaders
National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation. NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul. The segment...
