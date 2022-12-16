ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Sonoma County settles with environmental group over groundwater well lawsuit

Sonoma County will pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused officials of failing to do enough to protect groundwater wells and comply with California policy. The settlement effectively ends the suit brought by a Sacramento-based environmental group, California Coastkeeper Alliance. The lawsuit accused the county of failing to comply...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Napa County picks former journalist as new public information officer

Linda Ong is the new Napa County communication and public information officer. “We’re excited to have Linda in this position with her unique background,” Deputy County Executive Officer for Communications Holly Dawson stated in the announcement. “Linda’s great experience in both local government and TV news will help to enhance the storytelling of Napa County and deepen our relationships with media outlets.”
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Patient-safety ratings for North Bay hospitals depend on who ranks them

How North Bay hospitals scored Grade “A” Adventist Health St. Helena Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center Grade “B” NorthBay Medical Center NorthBay VacaValley Hospital Novato Community Hospital Petaluma Valley Hospital Queen of the Valley Medical Center Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital Sutter Solano Medical Center Grade “C” Adventist Health Ukiah Valley MarinHealth Medical Center Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Source: The Leapfrog Group's fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Sonoma County airport Thanksgiving traveler surge spurs parking expansion planning

As Christmas approaches, officials at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport are looking for parking solutions after a higher-than-expected passenger crush in November. “We filled up both of our long-term parking lots, filled up the short-term lot and scrambled to find street parking,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout. “I'm not aware of anybody missing their flights, but it definitely created anxiety and stress.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Judge denies bank’s bid to toss lawsuit over $330M Marin County Ponzi scheme

Investors who allege Umpqua Bank aided and abetted a $330 million Ponzi scheme by a Novato real estate investment firms owner received a legal victory. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco denied on Friday the Portland-based bank’s motion for summary judgment that essentially would have halted the class action lawsuit filed in August 2020 from proceeding.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

