The legal tug-of-war with Title 42 continues. Days before the Trump-era immigration rule was set to expire, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered a temporary hold on the policy. Then, many people are celebrating the holidays with gatherings and letting their guards down when it comes to COVID-19. But, cases are rising. And, water bills in San Diego are about to go up, and the increases are due in part to $274 million in planned upgrades at the Carlsbad desalination plant run by Poseidon Resources. Next, policymakers met in Las Vegas last week to discuss the future of water supplies from the Colorado River. But they didn’t emerge with any new commitments to significantly cut back demand. Finally, 27 years after the death of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez, her legacy lives on through music and in a class taught at San Diego State University.

1 DAY AGO