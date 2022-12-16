Read full article on original website
How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet
The legal tug-of-war with Title 42 continues. Days before the Trump-era immigration rule was set to expire, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ordered a temporary hold on the policy. Then, many people are celebrating the holidays with gatherings and letting their guards down when it comes to COVID-19. But, cases are rising. And, water bills in San Diego are about to go up, and the increases are due in part to $274 million in planned upgrades at the Carlsbad desalination plant run by Poseidon Resources. Next, policymakers met in Las Vegas last week to discuss the future of water supplies from the Colorado River. But they didn’t emerge with any new commitments to significantly cut back demand. Finally, 27 years after the death of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez, her legacy lives on through music and in a class taught at San Diego State University.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
After referring Trump for charges, the Jan. 6 panel is set to release its full report
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack is set to release its full report Thursday. The report's release would come three days after panel members held their final business hearingMonday, where they referred former President Donald Trump...
GOP's Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race
The Columbian reports that Republican Joe Kent has called Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory in the race to represent Washington state's 3rd Congressional District
Title 42 to end this week
The Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 is scheduled to end Wednesday. In other news, California greenhouse gas emissions fell between 2019 and 2020, but that might end up being a short-lived benefit from the COVID-19 shutdowns. Plus, there weren’t any serious problems in the midterm elections, but not everyone came out of it trusting elections.
Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution
The House Jan. 6 committee has unveiled a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump, citing evidence that it says merits prosecution by the Justice Department. Among the crimes the panel cited are obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding in an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The...
U.S. settles with Florida school district to protect students with disabilities
The Justice Department has reached a settlement with the Okaloosa County School District in Florida over allegations the district used physical and verbal abuse on students with disabilities.
Caroline Ellison, ex-Alameda CEO, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang have pled guilty to charges and are cooperating with authorities, US attorneys say
Ellison and Wang are cooperating with the investigation into the collapse of FTX, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York said Wednesday.
Angelina Jolie Asks For Help, Shares Emotional Letter From Afghan Woman Amid Education Ban
Angelina Jolie is pleading with Congress to support the women of Afghanistan one day after Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers banned women from attending universities. She did so by sharing a heartbreaking letter from her “young Afghan friend” and encouraging Congress to support those affected. “I received a new letter today from my young Afghan friend. I’m protecting her name and identity for her and her family’s sake,” the 47-year-old actress began in her caption alongside the handwritten letter.
FTX executives plead guilty to criminal charges
Two senior executives associated with cryptocurrency exchange FTX pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the Southern District of New York announced that both Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, had pleaded guilty to charges related to their roles in the…
A new way to fight COVID
A local health expert talks about a new way to fight COVID-19 with nasal vaccines. In other news, it’s the first holiday season spent away from home for millions of Ukrainians who fled the country since Russia invaded it back in February. Plus, a San Diego jazz trumpeter has a new album out, after years of health struggles.
