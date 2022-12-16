Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
tipranks.com
United States Steel (X) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley
In a report released today, Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on United States Steel (X – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares opened today at $25.07. According to TipRanks, De Alba is a 5-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Winnebago Industries (WGO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares opened today at $55.49. According to TipRanks, Johnson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 42.27%...
tipranks.com
Darden (DRI) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital
In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Darden (DRI – Research Report), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares opened today at $140.07. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Domino’s Pizza, Brinker International, and...
tipranks.com
H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mustang Bio (MBIO)
In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio (MBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares opened today at $0.38. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, PDS Biotechnology,...
tipranks.com
Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)
In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares opened today at $186.33. According to TipRanks, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average...
tipranks.com
Wendy’s (WEN) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares opened today at $23.09. According to TipRanks, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.87%...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stem Inc (STEM)
In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares opened today at $9.79. According to TipRanks, K. Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Palantir Technologies (PLTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $6.80. According to TipRanks, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 59.23%...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$5.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.06. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a...
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM)
In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $9.48. According to TipRanks, Dolev is an analyst with an average return of -4.3% and...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Vertex (VERX)
Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Sell rating on Vertex (VERX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $15.30. According to TipRanks, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 54.49% success...
tipranks.com
Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $30.51. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcus Biosciences, Alnylam Pharma,...
tipranks.com
UBS Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (SMEGF)
UBS analyst Supriya Subramanian maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $17.84. According to TipRanks, Subramanian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.32% success...
tipranks.com
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Initiated with a Hold at Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities analyst Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.01. Suvannavejh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axsome Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies,...
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nike (NKE)
In a report released today, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE – Research Report), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $103.05. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as VF, Under Armour, and...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs downgrades Brambles Limited (BMBLF) to a Sell
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah downgraded Brambles Limited (BMBLF – Research Report) to a Sell yesterday and set a price target of A$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.33% success...
tipranks.com
BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)
In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $2.55. According to TipRanks, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 39.43% success rate. Zimmerman covers...
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Paramount Global Class B (PARA)
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Sell rating on Paramount Global Class B (PARA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares opened today at $17.25. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walt Disney, Warner Music Group,...
Comments / 0