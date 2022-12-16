(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 210 points or 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 19,350-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns over the health of the global economy and the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

