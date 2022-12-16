Read full article on original website
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
MINT: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $554.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.9% decrease week over week (from 95,580,000 to 89,980,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
CBDCs Are the Best Argument for Why We Need Crypto
FTX’s implosion was a significant moment. Not just because of the millions of people who have seen their assets wiped out or the damage its contagion effect has inflicted on the industry. But because it has proven crypto’s central thesis - the importance of a trustless financial system that isn’t exposed to the mismanagement and manipulation of human interference.
Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Stock Market News for Dec 20, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower for the fourth successive days on Monday. Valuation of major indexes has fallen to the lowest level in five weeks. Market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
INSIGHT-Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - In a Sydney hotel conference room in May, Tim Hogben, the head of securities and payments for ASX Ltd ASX, which runs the Australian stock exchange, told traders, share registry operators and clearing house representatives what they were hoping to hear. A rebuild of the...
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Helix Energy (HLX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Helix Energy is...
3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Life Insurance Industry
Redesigning and repricing of products and services to maintain sales and profitability have been driving the Zacks Life Insurance industry players. Given an improving rate environment, life insurers, being the direct beneficiary of an improving rate environment, are poised to benefit. Increased automation is expected to drive premium growth and boost the efficiency of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated RGA, Voya Financial VOYA, and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL. Also, with an improving rate environment, life insurers are poised to benefit as they invest a large portion of their premiums.
Implied Volatility Surging for Pioneer (PXD) Stock Options
Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $40.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Oversold Conditions For CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
RSI Alert: Advanced Drainage Systems Now Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
US STOCKS-Energy, financial stocks lift Wall St after BOJ policy surprise
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, after the Bank of Japan tweaked its monetary policy in a surprise move that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more. Major U.S. equity averages marked their fourth straight session of...
Losses May Accelerate For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 210 points or 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 19,350-point plateau and it's likely to open in the red again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns over the health of the global economy and the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MongoDB and DocuSign
Chicago, IL – December 20, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME, MongoDB MDB and DocuSign DOCU. Stocks have struggled to gain traction during December, with a hawkish Federal Reserve weighing heavily on sentiment. Still, several stocks have snapped the overall bearish...
Unity Software Inc. (U) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Unity Software Inc. (U) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -13%, compared to the...
VT, ELV, LOW, SCHW: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) where we have detected an approximate $518.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 268,280,416 to 274,335,352). Among the largest underlying components of VT, in trading today Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) is up about 0.3%, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) is off about 0.6%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is higher by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VT, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Dollar General (DG): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
