ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Healthline

How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
verywellmind.com

What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?

The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
scitechdaily.com

Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans

A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
Futurism

Expert Warns of Grim Consequences of New Cosmetic Surgery Trend

After actress Lea Michele dropped a couple photos on Instagram of her face looking suspiciously hollower than what people expected, social media — Twitter especially — became alight with speculation that she'd had the surgery known as "buccal fat removal," which removes a pad of fat from the lower face.
sciencealert.com

Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health

Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
psychologytoday.com

A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow

Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
verywellmind.com

The Link Between ADHD and Mental Fatigue

Researchers suspect that the reason mental fatigue is so prevalent in ADHD may be related to how cognitively demanding coping with ADHD is. While a neurotypical brain is wired to intuitively tune out environmental distractors, control impulses, and sustain attention, many of the mechanisms required to do those things are dysregulated in ADHD, including weak alpha wave modulation and a dysregulated dopaminergic system.
psychologytoday.com

Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain

Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Gillian May

The First Year of Sobriety Is Challenging

Sobriety is an adventure and that’s putting it mildly. It’s more like a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “this sucks, why am I doing this?”
The Guardian

Why am I always so angry?

The question I’m a single woman in my 40s. I have a career and I own my flat, but I’m continually unhappy. I’ve been taking all sorts of antidepressants on and off for the past 20 years and have seen different types of therapists, doctors, psychiatrists and have attended anger management and mindfulness courses, retreats, yoga. Nothing works. My brain scans are normal.
labroots.com

Chronic Stress Neuronal Structure in the Amygdala

Many studies have highlighted the negative health effects of stress, but a recent study sheds light on how chronic stress changes neuronal structure and function in the brain. Researchers from Nanchang University examined brain structure changes and published their findings in Stress and Brain. Neuronal structural changes are associated with anxiety disorders and other neuropsychiatric illnesses, so this study can inform effective therapies for those impacted by prolonged stress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy