Iowa Has a New Top Selling Spirit According to 2022 Report
My father runs a liquor store, so the business of booze has been something I've paid attention to for years, even long before I could drink. I swear half of the shirts I own are freebies promoting this vodka or that beer, which undoubtedly makes me look stable in my social circle.
Dubuque County Fire Leaves Machine Shed At A Total Loss
Right now, people all over the country are gearing up for below average temperatures. According to the latest update we have shared from this storm, eastern Iowa will be in a Winter Storm Warning starting at 6 pm Wednesday night. "Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3...
Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief
According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services
The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
A Dubuque family of 7 is safe and unharmed....thanks to being alerted by their home's smoke detectors.
The family sleeping on the second floor of their residence on Almond street woke up to the sound of smoke detectors just before 2 am this morning (Dec 21). All seven family members were able to escape unharmed. Their dog and three cats were later rescued by firefighters. Dubuque Fire...
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
Wisconsin Administration Seeks Limits On “Forever” Chemicals In Groundwater
According to a report from the associated press, Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are scheduled to ask the...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy
According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes
In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
Iowa Governor Issues TikTok Ban on State Devices
In 2020, there were rumblings that Congress could ban the incredibly popular app TikTok in the United States. Then-President Donald Trump fueled the fire by saying he'd consider banning the app, which was created in China. The ebbs and flows of the political machine cast it aside for a while...
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
One of the Tri-States is #1 for “Best Night Out”
When it comes to party cities, or more broadly, "party states," let's be honest: of the Tri-States, Iowa and Wisconsin aren't top of mind. You'd be justified in believing California, Texas, or maybe Tennessee would give you the best night out. But when you do a deep dive into other areas beyond volume of bars and nightclubs, you might be surprised at the results.
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
“Field of Dreams” TV Show Declines State Grant, Won’t Film in Iowa
Since it was announced, the Field of Dreams TV show has been all over the place in terms of its production. First, it was reported that the series would not be filmed in Dyersville, a massive blow to the local Dubuque economy and the show's attempt at authenticity. No cast list was ever announced either.
