Wisconsin State

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Plant Donates $10K To Local Non-Profit For Hunger Relief

According to a press release from the company, Progressive Processing, our local Dubuque manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, recently announced a $10,000 donation to area nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. “As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear...
DUBUQUE, IA
Holiday Schedule for City of Dubuque Services

The Holiday season is upon us and that means we may need change our schedules slightly as some services close in the local area. That being the case here's an updated closure list for Dubuque during this holiday season. According to a city alert post, City of Dubuque offices will...
DUBUQUE, IA
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall

A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Police Accepting Applications For Citizen’s Police Academy

According to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department, they are currently accepting applications from Dubuque residents who wish to participate in the 26th annual Citizen’s Police Academy, also known as CPA. The purpose of this program is to help build a better understanding between residents and the police that serve them, through education and by spending time together. The Citizen’s Police Academy does NOT certify participants as law enforcement officers.
DUBUQUE, IA
$24 Million For Five Flags? Dubuque City Council Votes Yes

In an update from the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque City Council members voted Monday (12/19) to invest $24 million into improving the Five Flags Center. Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period. The first 18 months of the project will be devoted to design and engineering. Current plans will keep the facility open while construction is in process. Specifics of what improvements will be made have not yet been determined.
DUBUQUE, IA
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City

The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday

According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
DUBUQUE, IA
Iowa Governor Issues TikTok Ban on State Devices

In 2020, there were rumblings that Congress could ban the incredibly popular app TikTok in the United States. Then-President Donald Trump fueled the fire by saying he'd consider banning the app, which was created in China. The ebbs and flows of the political machine cast it aside for a while...
IOWA STATE
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois

Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
ILLINOIS STATE
One of the Tri-States is #1 for “Best Night Out”

When it comes to party cities, or more broadly, "party states," let's be honest: of the Tri-States, Iowa and Wisconsin aren't top of mind. You'd be justified in believing California, Texas, or maybe Tennessee would give you the best night out. But when you do a deep dive into other areas beyond volume of bars and nightclubs, you might be surprised at the results.
WISCONSIN STATE
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests

A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
