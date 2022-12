KNOB NOSTER - Daily operations at the Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Johnson County has resulted in eight contaminated sites. KOMU 8's Target 8 learned asbestos was prevalent on the base, which is approximately 4,677 acres of land. The base is home to the 509th Bomb Wing and is...

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO