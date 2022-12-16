Read full article on original website
Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More
Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
Jennifer Coolidge Has Something To Say About ‘Girl Power’
Can Jennifer Coolidge be any cooler? The White Lotus star has had a career that has spanned nearly 30 years and was just named Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year. Ariana Grande (who featured Coolidge in her music video for “thank u, next”) interviewed the comedian for the occasion, and Coolidge marveled at how the entertainment industry has improved for women, and how it really is never too late for a “cool thing happening” in anyone’s life.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Kourtney Kardashian Threw Her Son An Epic Bar Mitzvah The Whole Family Attended
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Scott Disick, 39, celebrated their first born son, Mason, and his coming of age with a full-on Bar Mitzvah reception at a nightclub in West Hollywood. Mason Disick celebrated a special birthday surrounded by his whole family with a private Bar Mitzvah ceremony, followed by a...
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Sing At Her First Recital And Totally Nail It
Like mother, like daughter! Singer Pink posted an adorable video of her daughter singing at her first recital, giving her fans a glimpse into just how alike this mother-daughter duo is. Pink, 43, posted the video of Willow, 11, singing Olivia Rodrigo's “The Rose Song,” as she stands solo on...
I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’
Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Blended Family Goals In Their Heartwarming Family Photo
Whenever celebrity couples call it quits, there’s always the question of how they’re going to make it all work when there are children involved. For actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, that has never been an issue. Since the couple split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage,...
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Is Coming This Winter
Fans of How I Met Your Father, rejoice! A second season of How I Met Your Father is officially set to start streaming on January 24, 2023, on Hulu. Viewers have been wondering whether or not the How I Met Your Mother spinoff would have a second season after star Hilary Duff teased some behind-the-scenes photos earlier this month.
We Interviewed Mummy Pig From Peppa, And — Surprise — She Rules
Christmas is only a few days away, and you undoubtedly have about one million things left on your to-do list: bake, tidy up, do a little last-minute shopping, wrap gifts, re-wrap the gifts your kids tried to get a peek of without you noticing... So you need a few minutes to focus — or, at the very least, a distraction.
The 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer Is Here
It’s kind of nice not being the only spider-person around, isn’t it? A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) just dropped, and fans of the original Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse just got a glimpse at what other spider-folk will be joining Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the latest installment of the animated franchise.
Steve Burns Admits He Thought ‘Blues Clues’ Might Be "Too Strange" To Work
When Blue’s Clues premiered on Nickelodeon in 1996, it became an instant hit. The show would go on to run for a decade and even get a reboot — Blue’s Clues And You! — that is currently airing on the kid’s TV network. However, before the show became a classic, star of the beloved kid’s show, Steve Burns, had his reservations on if it would really work.
Prince Harry Believes That Meghan Markle Suffered A Miscarriage Due To Tabloid Case
The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan are here, and there is still a lot to be discussed. The Duke and Duchess continue to make incredibly bold statements in recounting their time in Kensington Palace. Perhaps their most explosive accusation is blaming Meghan Markle’s miscarriage on the British Media and their inability to back down during a legal conflict, creating huge amounts of stress for the couple.
Rebel Wilson Talks About The Challenges Of Being The Mom Who Wants To ‘Do All The Things’
Rebel Wilson has had a big 2022. She came out with her partner Ramona Agruma on June 9 during Pride Month. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate on Nov. 7. The Pitch Perfect actor reflected on her year of milestones during a chat with Maria Shriver and how motherhood has completely rocked her world.
Actually, I Love Being A Christmas Baby
Let me tell you something that happens to me regularly: I hand over my driver’s license to somebody — maybe the receptionist at a new doctor’s office, or the clerk at the liquor store (though that doesn’t happen as often as it used to, I’m sorry to say). They look at the birth date, do a double-take, and apologize. Because my birthday is Christmas Eve, and everybody assumes I got a raw deal.
I Love '90s Movies, But I Never Want My Child To Watch My Girl
I've always been a big movie buff. Whether it was going to see something new playing in the theaters or watching an old favorite for the thousandth time from the comfort of the couch, I've loved immersing myself in fantastical, fictional worlds. And as a kid growing up in the '90s, there was a vast array of high-quality content to explore within the wonderful world of cinema. Yet while I have many, many favorites from that era, there is one '90s kids' movie that left me emotionally scarred. I'm referring to the classic children's movie My Girl, which came out back in 1991.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens Up About Working On A Certain ‘Extremely Toxic Male Set’
Sarah Michelle Gellar just opened up about a particular time in her career when she was working on an “extremely toxic male set.”. During TheWraps’ Power of Women Summit, which took place Dec. 7 through 9, Gellar talked about how she, like many other contemporaries, were made to believe that women not getting along on set and competing against one another was a totally normal thing. (It’s not.)
57 Cute Pregnancy Announcement Captions That Go Way Beyond "We're Expecting!"
Upon learning that you're expecting a baby — after the tears of joy and happy dance — you may go into planning overdrive. How could you not, with all of the ways you can celebrate this new addition to your life? There's scheming a way to let your loved ones in on your secret, planning an adorable gender reveal party, and shopping for your Pinterest-worthy nursery. So, when you're ready to tell the world (i.e., Instagram), you'll want to pick the perfect pregnancy announcement caption to reveal your bundle of joy.
From The Confessional: ‘I Only Go To The Parties I Know The Hot Dad Will Be Attending’
When you see that holiday party invite pop up in your inbox, do you feel excited? Annoyed? Or just curious about whether The Hot Dad’s going to be there? Whether you’re looking forward to getting dressed up and leaving the kids with a babysitter, or dreading everything except the snacks, you’ll probably find some of your people in this week’s confessional roundup: holiday party edition. Cheers!
There's A New Show Coming Out That Judges Parenting Styles
If you’re like me, you prejudged this show concept and thought, “absolutely not.” Parents are tired of being criticized for how they parent, so the last thing we need is a show to glamorize it. However, I ate a big slice of humble pie when I watched the series trailer, revealing it actually might be amazingly insightful.
9 Weird But Normal Things Newborns Do That You Shouldn’t Freak Out Over
If there are a million things that will perplex and terrify you during pregnancy, there are a million and one that'll do the same during the newborn phase. You made it to the finish line… only to realize the journey is really just beginning. Hopefully, a loved one along the way gave you the warning we all need before bringing that bundle of joy home: Newborns do weird things all the time, and you're left to wonder if those things are normal or if you should be worried.
