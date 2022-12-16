Read full article on original website
KXLY
Single-Tube Multiparametric Flow Cytometry Predicts Treatment Response in Leukemia
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A single-tube eight-color multiparametric flow cytometry (MFC) panel has good sensitivity for minimal/measurable residual disease (MRD) and excellent prediction for survival among patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), according to a study published online Dec. 12 in the Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.
KXLY
Can fingerprints predict schizophrenia? Plus, tips to calm down during the holidays, and more health news
Shoveling snow is a heart hazard: Protect yourself. As yet another winter blizzard barrels down on the U.S. East Coast, the the American Heart Association (AHA) is cautioning people to take care when shoveling snow, since the exertion and the cold can cause serious heart problems. Many people, especially those...
KXLY
Doctors & Their Families Less Likely to Follow Medical Guidelines Than Others
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Doctors are notorious for criticizing patients who don’t take medications as prescribed. But physicians and their families are themselves less likely than everyone else to comply with medication guidelines, a new, large-scale study has found. People tend to adhere to medication...
KXLY
Combustible Tobacco Use Tied to Adverse Oral Health Outcomes
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Tobacco product use is associated with the incidence of several adverse oral health outcomes, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in JAMA Network Open. Marushka L. Silveira, Ph.D., from the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues...
KXLY
Mindfulness Training, Exercise No Aid for Cognitive Function
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Neither mindfulness training nor exercise is associated with significant improvement in episodic memory or executive function among older adults, according to a study published in the Dec. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Eric J. Lenze, M.D., from...
KXLY
Satisfaction With Physician Relationship Tied to Bariatric Surgery Completion
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients who complete metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) have significantly higher satisfaction with their patient-physician relationship than noncompleters, according to a study published online Dec. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Luyu Xie, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from University of Texas Health Science Center in...
KXLY
Vaping May Affect Lungs’ Lubricant, Making Breathing Tougher
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Researchers have uncovered another health hazard associated with vaping. Inhaling vape products may damage a critical layer of the lungs called surfactant. Made of lipids and proteins, surfactant makes it possible to breathe with minimal effort by reducing surface tension. Researchers say breathing would require more effort and possibly mechanical help without this layer.
KXLY
Trends in Genitourinary Cancers Examined in the United States
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The highest incidence rates of bladder cancer are seen in the Northeast, while the West has the highest deaths rates for prostate cancer among non-Hispanic White men, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in European Urology. Elizabeth J. Schafer, M.P.H.,...
