This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO