Major League Pickleball Announces New Owners, League Format
The list of celebrity pickleball team owners keeps getting longer — and is becoming increasingly diverse across entertainment industries. On Monday, Major League Pickleball held its Challenger Level draft, where owners selected the players for their teams. With the first pick in the draft, the D.C. Pickleball Team —whose...
Silver Confirms NBA’s Interest in Mexico Team
Mexico could join the U.S. and Canada as countries with NBA teams. Ahead of Saturday’s Miami Heat-San Antonio Spurs game in Mexico City, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that Mexico City is “doing all the things necessary to demonstrate to the league that ultimately we may be positioned to house an NBA team here.”
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Knicks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
Unless the NBA changes its lottery system, there will always be debates about tanking. For the uninitiated: when an NBA team is said to be tanking, it means they don’t want to win games in a given season. After all, the more that a team loses, the better their odds in the draft lottery will be.
French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Deion Sanders assembles veteran staff at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has assembled a veteran staff that includes 10 coaches who have helped develop more than 350 all-conference players and 85 All-Americans.
Brewers: Former closer has heartfelt post regarding a potential return to baseball
Former Brewer closer John Axford, otherwise known as the “Ax Man”, had a great run with the team in the early 2010s. From 2009 to 2012 he accumulated 106 saves. This is currently third most on the Brewers saves leader board. Axford went on to play for seven other teams after his initial tenure with Milwaukee before returning in 2021. Unfortunately, he injured his elbow during his one appearance with the Brew Crew that year.
Bowl Games Could Bring In $450M With Expanded Playoffs
Bowl games will only increase in value with help from the College Football Playoff. The CFP will expand from four to 12 teams in 2024, and the increase could reportedly generate at least $450 million in gross revenue over the final two years of the competition’s current media deal.
Tigers still ranked in AP and coaches polls
The Auburn basketball team has dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 poll after suffering its second loss of the season. On Sunday the Tigers lost 74-71 vs. the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. The Tigers are ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP poll with their 9-2 record....
LIV Golf Adds Leadership Trio As COO Exits
Some of the architects of LIV Golf have joined commissioner Greg Norman to run the day-to-day operations of the rival golf circuit after the recent departure of COO Atul Khosla. Gary Davidson, Richard Marsh, and Jed Moore — executives at the international golf consulting firm Performance 54 — helped secure...
Deion Sanders Hiring Causes Huge Spike in Colorado Merch Sales
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ arrival in Boulder has sparked a merchandise sales frenzy for University of Colorado fans — and it could continue as more merch becomes available. Sales of officially licensed Colorado products are up 700% year-over-year since Sanders was first hired on Dec. 3,...
Phoenix Suns, Mercury Reportedly Selling to Mat Ishbia for $4 Billion
The Phoenix Suns appear to have a buyer. Billionaire Mat Ishbia is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy the NBA team. At 42, he’ll be the league’s second-youngest owner. The United Wholesale Mortgage CEO will pay around $4 billion, easily beating the record for an NBA team set by Joseph Tsai’s 2019 purchase of the Brooklyn Nets for $2.3 billion.
Cubs Sign Sergio Alcantara to Minor-League Deal
The Chicago Cubs signed an old friend on Tuesday, nabbing shortstop Sergio Alcántara on a minor-league contract. Alcántara, 26, spent time with Chicago in 2021, playing in 89 games. After the 2021 season, the Cubs designated Alcántara for assignment to free up a spot on the 40-man roster, and the Arizona Diamondbacks picked him up for the 2022 season.
Before Signing Day, ADs Asked Donors To Contribute to NIL Collectives
Leading up to the second national signing day of the name, image, and likeness era, it was clear that NIL would play a role in recruiting — even if the size of that role was undetermined. Whether or not schools offered recruits and transfers specific deals, they wanted to...
Suns Land Raptors’ Pascal Siakam In Bold Trade Scenario
Assembling an NBA contender is hard. On the other hand, assembling an NBA champion is significantly harder. It requires a lot. Specifically, it requires a lot of talent, a lot of hard work, and a lot of luck. Throughout NBA history, plenty of teams have come close without crossing that threshold.
Sources: DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel Could Be Cancelled
The long-running battle of the competing NFL Red Zone channels could be coming to a bitter end. With Google poised to acquire the rights to the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package of games for YouTube TV, DirecTV’s long-running Sunday Ticket Red Zone could be eliminated, sources said.
Alabama Basketball Falls in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide lost its second game of the season over the weekend to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
