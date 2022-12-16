ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Major League Pickleball Announces New Owners, League Format

The list of celebrity pickleball team owners keeps getting longer — and is becoming increasingly diverse across entertainment industries. On Monday, Major League Pickleball held its Challenger Level draft, where owners selected the players for their teams. With the first pick in the draft, the D.C. Pickleball Team —whose...
Front Office Sports

Silver Confirms NBA’s Interest in Mexico Team

Mexico could join the U.S. and Canada as countries with NBA teams. Ahead of Saturday’s Miami Heat-San Antonio Spurs game in Mexico City, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that Mexico City is “doing all the things necessary to demonstrate to the league that ultimately we may be positioned to house an NBA team here.”
247Sports

French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Yardbarker

Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing

This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Brewers: Former closer has heartfelt post regarding a potential return to baseball

Former Brewer closer John Axford, otherwise known as the “Ax Man”, had a great run with the team in the early 2010s. From 2009 to 2012 he accumulated 106 saves. This is currently third most on the Brewers saves leader board. Axford went on to play for seven other teams after his initial tenure with Milwaukee before returning in 2021. Unfortunately, he injured his elbow during his one appearance with the Brew Crew that year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Front Office Sports

Bowl Games Could Bring In $450M With Expanded Playoffs

Bowl games will only increase in value with help from the College Football Playoff. The CFP will expand from four to 12 teams in 2024, and the increase could reportedly generate at least $450 million in gross revenue over the final two years of the competition’s current media deal.
247Sports

Tigers still ranked in AP and coaches polls

The Auburn basketball team has dropped four spots in the AP Top 25 poll after suffering its second loss of the season. On Sunday the Tigers lost 74-71 vs. the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. The Tigers are ranked No. 23 in this week’s AP poll with their 9-2 record....
AUBURN, AL
Front Office Sports

LIV Golf Adds Leadership Trio As COO Exits

Some of the architects of LIV Golf have joined commissioner Greg Norman to run the day-to-day operations of the rival golf circuit after the recent departure of COO Atul Khosla. Gary Davidson, Richard Marsh, and Jed Moore — executives at the international golf consulting firm Performance 54 — helped secure...
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Sergio Alcantara to Minor-League Deal

The Chicago Cubs signed an old friend on Tuesday, nabbing shortstop Sergio Alcántara on a minor-league contract. Alcántara, 26, spent time with Chicago in 2021, playing in 89 games. After the 2021 season, the Cubs designated Alcántara for assignment to free up a spot on the 40-man roster, and the Arizona Diamondbacks picked him up for the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
Front Office Sports

Sources: DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel Could Be Cancelled

The long-running battle of the competing NFL Red Zone channels could be coming to a bitter end. With Google poised to acquire the rights to the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package of games for YouTube TV, DirecTV’s long-running Sunday Ticket Red Zone could be eliminated, sources said.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

