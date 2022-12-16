ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

How potential winter storm affects church services

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Since a winter storm is expected to blast across Michiana, safety is on everyone’s mind!. And people want to know if church services will go on?. St. Pius X Catholic Church plans to keep their scheduled services. Christmas Eve services will be live streamed too.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: St. Margaret's House

--- For Denise Berscheit, every Thursday is the same. "I'm here from 9 in the morning till about 1 or 1:30," she said. "Just depends on how busy we are." She spends every Thursday at St. Margaret's House, as she's done for the last 20 years. It's a place that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Free Community Christmas Dinner Giveaway

NORTH WEBSTER — There are some in the community who are experience job lay-offs or cutbacks in hours, making this Christmas a little harder. A group of individuals pulled their resources and will be offering a free community Christmas Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 24, at The Owls Nest, 7369 E. 800N, North Webster. Just like during COVID, this will be drive-thru only with pick-up beginning at 10:30 a.m. and available to anyone in the community who is in need of a warm meal this year. There will be 150 meals available.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
WNDU

Warming centers in Michiana

(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold. Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:. ELKHART. Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue) Open 24 Hours. **If...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of Mishawaka announces holiday hours

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city offices of Mishawaka have announced their holiday hours. Offices will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. Regular hours will resume on Dec. 27.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Wednesday's Child: Intelligent Andrew!

“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!. We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong winds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana celebrates the first day of Chanukah

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday marks the first day of Chanukah, and all across Michiana, families are illuminating their homes. Still, with antisemitism casting a shadow across our nation, many agree that the Festival of Lights could not have come at a better time. “Chanukah, in many ways, is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts held a ribbon cutting for a unique art installation called “Daydreamer,” on Monday. Located at Plaza Park on the west bank of the St. Joseph River, across from Howard Park, this display is the first of its kind in the world.
SOUTH BEND, IN

