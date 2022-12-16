NORTH WEBSTER — There are some in the community who are experience job lay-offs or cutbacks in hours, making this Christmas a little harder. A group of individuals pulled their resources and will be offering a free community Christmas Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 24, at The Owls Nest, 7369 E. 800N, North Webster. Just like during COVID, this will be drive-thru only with pick-up beginning at 10:30 a.m. and available to anyone in the community who is in need of a warm meal this year. There will be 150 meals available.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO