WNDU
500 kids to receive gifts this holiday through ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program with SBPD
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend FOP Lodge 36 is putting the finishing touches on their biggest-ever “Santa’s Elficers” program!. For years, South Bend officers have helped hundreds of children in need through the program. The “Elficers” will be out making deliveries to families later this...
WNDU
Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
WNDU
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need
(WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos are providing food for Michiana families in need during the holidays. On Tuesday, volunteers handed out a total of 1,000 boxes filled with ham, stuffing, canned vegetables, and other food for the holidays throughout different parts of Michiana. It’s...
WNDU
Food Bank of Northern Indiana fills gap amid Mishawaka Food Pantry’s temporary closure
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Grinch has competition this year. In Mishawaka, it’s bed bugs that threaten to ruin Christmas. A bed bug infestation has shut down the Mishawaka Food Pantry for much of the month of December. The pantry’s own website says that the facility has been shuttered...
WNDU
How potential winter storm affects church services
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Since a winter storm is expected to blast across Michiana, safety is on everyone’s mind!. And people want to know if church services will go on?. St. Pius X Catholic Church plans to keep their scheduled services. Christmas Eve services will be live streamed too.
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: St. Margaret's House
--- For Denise Berscheit, every Thursday is the same. "I'm here from 9 in the morning till about 1 or 1:30," she said. "Just depends on how busy we are." She spends every Thursday at St. Margaret's House, as she's done for the last 20 years. It's a place that...
WNDU
Emergency mobile food distribution to be held Wednesday for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will hold an emergency mobile food distribution for Mishawaka Food Pantry patrons. It’s taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mishawaka Food Pantry’s parking lot, which is located at 315 Lincoln Way West. This distribution will serve both walk-ups and those in vehicles.
WNDU
Bears in the Air program returns to give stuffed teddy bears to kids in hospitals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It wouldn’t be Christmas without Bears in the Air!. South Bend International Airport CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle, and his team, are delivering 2,500 teddy bears to kids in six local hospitals!. Among the recipients are Beacon Children’s Hospital and St. Joe Mishawaka...
WNDU
Food Bank of Northern Indiana fills need of food donations
The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental and possibly electrical. It looks like we’re finally able to start laying out a timeline for the winter storm that’s making its way to Michiana.
WNDU
RMHC Michiana brings the ‘North Pole’ to kids receiving care at Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana and Beacon Children’s Hospital bringing the “North Pole” to families?. The annual event helps to bring joy to families experiencing the challenges of having a...
inkfreenews.com
Free Community Christmas Dinner Giveaway
NORTH WEBSTER — There are some in the community who are experience job lay-offs or cutbacks in hours, making this Christmas a little harder. A group of individuals pulled their resources and will be offering a free community Christmas Dinner, Saturday, Dec. 24, at The Owls Nest, 7369 E. 800N, North Webster. Just like during COVID, this will be drive-thru only with pick-up beginning at 10:30 a.m. and available to anyone in the community who is in need of a warm meal this year. There will be 150 meals available.
WNDU
Winners announced for ‘Sights & Lights Decorating Contest’ in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is good in Michiana?. The Mayor of Niles highlighted the best lights in town, announcing the winners of his “Sights & Lights Decorating Contest!”. With 218 votes, the home at 1310 Amherst is this year’s winner! Not far behind in second place with...
WNDU
Warming centers in Michiana
(WNDU) - Warming centers are opening across Michiana as we brace for a winter storm that is expected to bring us heavy snow and dangerous cold. Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:. ELKHART. Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Avenue) Open 24 Hours. **If...
WNDU
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka announces holiday hours
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city offices of Mishawaka have announced their holiday hours. Offices will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday. Regular hours will resume on Dec. 27.
WNDU
Wednesday's Child: Intelligent Andrew!
“The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn't steal Christmas from South Bend!. We’re not just gearing up for snow here in Michiana… we’re also anticipating some very strong winds.
WNDU
Michiana celebrates the first day of Chanukah
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday marks the first day of Chanukah, and all across Michiana, families are illuminating their homes. Still, with antisemitism casting a shadow across our nation, many agree that the Festival of Lights could not have come at a better time. “Chanukah, in many ways, is...
abc57.com
Faith Mission dedicates new transitional housing opportunity in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Faith Mission of Michiana held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the Swihart Tiny House Village, a transitional housing opportunity for Faith Mission graduates. The Tiny House Village is located on Faith Mission's campus in Elkhart. The village includes...
WNDU
Over 11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 11,000 pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday. It’s all thanks to a partnership with Martin’s Super Markets and Miller Poultry in Goshen. The donation includes thousands of pounds of chicken breasts, drumsticks, and sausages...
WNDU
‘Daydreamer’ art installation unveiled at Plaza Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts held a ribbon cutting for a unique art installation called “Daydreamer,” on Monday. Located at Plaza Park on the west bank of the St. Joseph River, across from Howard Park, this display is the first of its kind in the world.
