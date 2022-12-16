Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
thesource.com
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Georgia woman awarded $1M by federal jury after cop arrested her on false accusations of cocaine possession
A Georgia woman who spent five months behind bars after being falsely accused of cocaine possession has been awarded more than $1 million by a federal court.
What Happened to Louise Ogborn After She Fell Victim to the Strip-Search Caller?
In April 2007, then-18-year-old Louise Ogborn was working at a McDonald's in Mount Washington, Ky. when her manager asked to speak with her. Ogborn's boss, Donna Summers, was on the phone with a man who claimed he was a police officer who had been tipped off regarding a theft incident. She was being accused of stealing a customer's purse.
Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive
Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium near Toronto say he "was a controlling and abusive husband and father."
Michigan Mom Is Charged With Catfishing Her Own Daughter
As if catfishing wasn't bad enough as is, a Midwestern parent allegedly used the technique to secretly send hurtful messages to their own child. Yes, really. A Michigan mom is currently making headlines for being charged for harassing her teenage daughter and her daughter's boyfriend online under a fake identity. Here’s what went down.
Rapper Babyface Ray Was Arrested for a Number of Outstanding Misdemeanors
Rapper Babyface Ray has gained a substantial following recently, but now he's in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After news broke that Babyface was arrested, many wanted to know what he was brought in for and how he wound up in police custody. While none of the charges against Babyface are incredibly serious, fans were nonetheless interested in the warrants out against him.
