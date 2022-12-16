Read full article on original website
STFUYNGLSSOB
4d ago
Before any discussion of student loan forgiveness, addressing the exorbitant cost of college tuition should be had. Particularly at colleges that have billion dollar endowments and multi-million sports programs.
Reply
4
say juet
4d ago
a third of tuition is the cost of sports.. mostly football.. time to stop that completely. let private company's pay that.. some college build fancy buildings instead of functional which are half the cost
Reply
4
Related
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
SNAP Restaurant Meals Program: What It Is and How Can Seniors Sign Up?
The vast majority of low-income Americans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can only use them to pay for food that must be prepared at home. This means almost...
Eight direct payments between $300 and $3,600 that Americans can claim this Christmas – full eligibility criteria
THIS holiday season millions of Americans can claim direct payments worth up to $3,600. Some of this money is available on the federal level, while other cash is available on the local level. For example, some states and cities are offering tax rebates to help residents offset high inflation. Others...
What to know if you applied for Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden's student loan debt relief plan is on hold for now, leaving millions of Americans who are eligible for relief in limbo. “Forty-five million [Americans] owe a collective $1.7 trillion of federal loan debt,” Natalia Abrams, president and CEO of the Student Debt Crisis Center, told Yahoo News. Now 26 million Americans who applied for the program are left with uncertainty; 16 million of them have had their applications approved.
Women, Black students poised to see most widespread student loan forgiveness, data signals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans continue to wait for thousands of dollars in student loan relief, as the US Supreme Court will consider legal challenges to President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan. Federal data signals women and people of color are poised to see the most widespread forgiveness. Women take out federal student […]
What happens to student loan debt when you die?
In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
CNBC
360,000 student loan borrowers received $24 billion in forgiveness from fix to Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration's fix to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has benefited hundreds of thousands of borrowers. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced a one-year opportunity for student loan borrowers pursuing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to get closer to being debt-free. Signed into law by then-President George...
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
Meet a first-generation attorney with $347,000 in student debt who can't land a job and says 'there are a substantial number of people like me that are being forgotten'
Steve Pederzani, who is on SNAP and rental assistance, pushed back on Biden's argument that student debt relief should not go to lawyers.
Hospital monopolies are destroying health care value
While serving as an Indiana state senator, I wrote an op-ed that government is always the biggest problem in health care and had a successful fight to deliver some needed reforms. However, these problems with our health care system have primarily been created by the federal government and cannot be resolved at the state level.…
Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Stalled, But There's Another Way to Get Your Debt Erased
Some 3.6 million borrowers could be affected by an Education Department program related to student loan forbearance and income-driven repayment. Here's what to know.
CNBC
Gen Z is re-thinking college and career plans in post-Roe America: ‘I want to leave the country’
There is an endless list of factors students consider while choosing a college: size, cost, campus life, proximity to home. But since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June — removing nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortions and giving states the right to make the procedure illegal within their jurisdictions — abortion access has become an increasingly influential consideration in students' college decisions.
Comments / 6