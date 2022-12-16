Read full article on original website
Memphis Flyer
In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods
Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
desotocountynews.com
Help continue to make local news possible in 2023 and beyond
2022 is coming to a close and we appreciate so much you being a part of our followers: over 15,000 in DeSoto County!. DeSoto County Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It is easy, simply sign up at...
Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
‘It feels degrading’: Memphis woman demands landlords fix rat infestation problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Muriel Stallworth’s attic is marked by rat droppings, chewed-out insulation, and holes in the roof. “The rats are destroying the property,” the 60-year-old told FOX13. She takes great pride in the first floor of her Hickory Hill rental but is afraid to step foot...
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
FOX13′s Renter’s Resource Guide
MID-SOUTH — From mapping the right location to finding an affordable place, renting can be a daunting task. FOX13 has put together a list of resources to help renters in the Mid-South. Resources are available for renters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. One of the hardest tasks can be...
orangeandbluepress.com
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans
$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
actionnews5.com
MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
Memphians band together to remember and honor Kodie Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Kodie Lewis had a lot going for him. In a Facebook post earlier this year, Lewis said his highlights for 2022 were moving into his own place, receiving a new position at his job and starting performing as a drag queen known as "Ivy Royale." However, Lewis’ life was cut short.
Real-life Grinch accused of stealing Christmas decorations in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — An anti-Christmas culprit spends a day stealing Christmas decorations and spoiling the holiday spirit in a quiet town. It’s a story you’ve probably heard before, but this didn’t happen in Whoville. This story of Christmas chaos took place in Collierville, Tennessee, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).
actionnews5.com
Memphis police officers and Shelby County deputies take kids shopping for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decades-long tradition took place on Saturday just in time for Christmas. The Fraternal Order of Police sponsored dozens of kids for a shopping spree with their “Cops and Kids” program. Police officers with Lodge 35 shopped with about 30 kids at the Bartlett...
actionnews5.com
Bottom Line: Warnings against using ovens to heat homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/ CONSUMER REPORTS) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet. Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather approaching, CR offers some safer heating...
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Starbucks shuts down after workers join in 3-day strike against unfair labor practices
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second time this year, Memphis Starbucks workers are on the picket lines. After workers walked out Friday, the Starbucks on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street shut down. It was a part of a three-day nationwide “Double Down Strike” against unfair labor practices. Memphis Starbucks...
mlgw.com
MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures
Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
Arctic blast coming with Christmas this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa had better bundle up. There is an Arctic blast on the way in the Memphis area this week. Bitterly cold and dry conditions are expected through the holiday weekend, with lows in the single digits and teens, and highs only in the 20s and near freezing through at least Christmas Day. […]
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Four burglars use sledgehammer to break into Memphis liquor store, steal alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four burglars are wanted after they used a sledgehammer to break into a Memphis liquor store and stole alcohol, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at DeSoto Liquors on Waring Road. Surveillance footage showed four men...
