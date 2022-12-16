ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Memphis Flyer

In West Tennessee, a Group of Black Farmers Take On Tyson Foods

Tyson chicken barns, like these in West Tennessee, house more than 624,000 chickens each and produce massive quantities of waste. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Help continue to make local news possible in 2023 and beyond

2022 is coming to a close and we appreciate so much you being a part of our followers: over 15,000 in DeSoto County!. DeSoto County Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It is easy, simply sign up at...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13′s Renter’s Resource Guide

MID-SOUTH — From mapping the right location to finding an affordable place, renting can be a daunting task. FOX13 has put together a list of resources to help renters in the Mid-South. Resources are available for renters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. One of the hardest tasks can be...
MEMPHIS, TN
orangeandbluepress.com

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans

$5,000 and $15,000 Bonus Checks Available to Americans. A US city tries to attract new residents as huge bonus checks that can be worth up to $15,000 are available to Americans. Memphis, Tennessee, is the latest city hoping to draw in talent with monetary assistance to relocate. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Bottom Line: Warnings against using ovens to heat homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/ CONSUMER REPORTS) - You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet. Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather approaching, CR offers some safer heating...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures

Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arctic blast coming with Christmas this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santa had better bundle up. There is an Arctic blast on the way in the Memphis area this week. Bitterly cold and dry conditions are expected through the holiday weekend, with lows in the single digits and teens, and highs only in the 20s and near freezing through at least Christmas Day. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

