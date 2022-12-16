SUNRISE, Fla. — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 33 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves. Bratt tied the score 2-2 with his second of the night and 12th of the season at 2:44 of the third. Sharangovich put the Devils ahead for the first time in the game at 10:10 as he deflected a shot from Jonas Siegenthaler for his ninth. Tatar capped it with his empty-netter with 39.1 seconds remaining. It was his eighth. Staal gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period with his third of the season and second goal in two games. Bratt tied it at 7:01, just 5 seconds into New Jersey’s first power-play chance. Luostarinen gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on a power play at with 3:48 left in the second period.

