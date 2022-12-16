Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Legal tech startup Lexion is using GPT-3 to help lawyers write summaries and suggest edits
Seattle legal tech startup Lexion is the latest company to take advantage of GPT-3, the language model from OpenAI that drew widespread interest following the recent release of ChatGPT. Lexion’s software helps lawyers make sense of contracts. It rolled out new features today for its Microsoft Word plug-in, including the...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Sam Bankman-Fried is extradited to the U.S. as two former FTX employees turn on him
The 30-year-old is in FBI custody and on his way back to the United States, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a video posted to Twitter late Wednesday.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Meta exec joins AI startup, Lyell Immunopharma hires new CEO; and more
— Claudiu Bulai is now chief innovation officer at Bellevue, Wash.-based startup Quantarium. Bulai previously spent five years at Meta, most recently leading engineering for the tech giant’s Reality Labs Research, the group behind Meta’s augmented and virtual reality initiatives. The group is central to the company’s vision of building a “metaverse.”
geekwire.com
Zymeworks nabs $350M from Jazz Pharmaceuticals after release of clinical trial data
Zymeworks will receive $350 million from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in return for the right to develop and commercialize Zymeworks’ lead drug candidate, zanidatamab, in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The new cash builds on a $50 million payment earlier this year and comes after Tuesday’s release of positive clinical data from a phase 2b trial testing zanidatamab as a second-line treatment for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer. The deal buoys Zymeworks at the end of a year that began with a round of layoffs and is paired with the potential for future payments of up to $1.76 billion. Vancouver, B.C.-headquartered Zymeworks bases its R&D operations in Seattle, where it has 86 employees.
geekwire.com
Seattle biotech company Kineta completes merger, begins trading on Nasdaq
Seattle biotech company Kineta completed its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, a move that makes Kineta a public company. The combined company began trading Monday on the Nasdaq under the symbol KA and retains the Kineta name and leadership structure. Along with the merger, Kineta completed $7.5 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing and expects an additional $22.5 million to close at the end of March, which will help extend the company’s runway for 24 months. Next month Kineta will initiate enrollment in an early-stage clinical trial testing a candidate immunotherapy alone or in combination with Merck’s Keytruda.
geekwire.com
Chevron leads $318M investment round for carbon capture company Svante as sector booms
British Columbia-based Svante has raised a $318 million Series E round. The funding was led by Chevron New Energies, a division of the fossil fuel giant Chevron. Svante reports that it has raised a total of $474 million. It launched in 2007 and has 216 employees. The new funding will...
geekwire.com
Former CytoDyn CEO and clinical trial associate indicted for defrauding investors
The U.S. Department of Justice will prosecute the former CEO of Vancouver, Wash.-based biotech company CytoDyn, Nader Pourhassan, and an associate for allegedly defrauding investors. Pourhassan and Kazem Kazempour, CEO of a company that led CytoDyn’s clinical trials and served as its agent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,...
geekwire.com
Kindle Scribe: Amazon says copy/paste, notebook organization, and other tools are ‘coming soon’
Amazon has quietly updated its Kindle Scribe product page with a glimmer of hope for anyone disappointed by some of the device’s initial shortcomings. Under the category of “Coming Soon,” a new paragraph on the product page says a future software update will add more writing tools, including additional brush types, copy/paste functionality, and new options for organizing notebooks. The features are due in “the coming months” as part of a series of regular, free updates.
geekwire.com
