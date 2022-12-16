ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
NEW MEXICO STATE
College Football HQ

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday. More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now ...
thecomeback.com

Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision

The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday

A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning. To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10. LSU comes into this season with its...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Tommy Tuberville crushes NCAA’s antitrust hopes

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) knows a thing or two about the NCAA and how much sway it holds in the world of college football. The former Auburn, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech head coach is at the forefront of a push to pass a federal bill that would help in the regulation of NIL rights.
The Spun

Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

HBCU football runs through the Carolinas — not Jackson State (Deion Sanders)

Putting the cart before the horse never works — especially for a coach that has a history of coming up short. When Sports Illustrated put Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter on the cover of their magazine back in June, it was a slap in the face to South Carolina State University and HBCU football as a whole. The publication had committed itself to flash over substance, as they chose to highlight a team that lost the Celebration Bowl — the HBCU National Championship — 31-10.
JACKSON, MS
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

