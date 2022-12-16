Read full article on original website
Related
Deadspin
The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude
Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
Former Utah Utes QB Jack Tuttle is transferring to a College Football Playoff team
Jack Tuttle, who started his college football career with the Utah Utes before transferring to join the Indiana Hoosiers, will now play for the Michigan Wolverines.
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday
College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday. More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now ...
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday
A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning. To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10. LSU comes into this season with its...
Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse
Razorbacks Make Run at Reaching Walsh's Goal
Pinion, Graham steal the show, make case for more time against UNC-Ashville
Wendell Gregory Down To Five
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, and South Carolina made the cut.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Without Edey, Kaufman-Renn Shines for Purdue Basketball in 74-53 Win Over New Orleans
Redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a career-high 24 points as Purdue dominated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. Junior center Zach Edey missed the game due to an illness, but the Boilermakers improved to 12-0 on the season.
thecomeback.com
Tommy Tuberville crushes NCAA’s antitrust hopes
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) knows a thing or two about the NCAA and how much sway it holds in the world of college football. The former Auburn, Cincinnati, and Texas Tech head coach is at the forefront of a push to pass a federal bill that would help in the regulation of NIL rights.
Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday
Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
Deadspin
HBCU football runs through the Carolinas — not Jackson State (Deion Sanders)
Putting the cart before the horse never works — especially for a coach that has a history of coming up short. When Sports Illustrated put Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter on the cover of their magazine back in June, it was a slap in the face to South Carolina State University and HBCU football as a whole. The publication had committed itself to flash over substance, as they chose to highlight a team that lost the Celebration Bowl — the HBCU National Championship — 31-10.
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions taking on Campbell's demeanor, Okwara's surge, Goff's throws
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. One of the more interesting things Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game was his honest assessment of the mood of his team after the first half.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Comments / 0