If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When Tarte first revealed its new Shape Tape Sculpt Tape, TikTok basically exploded in a combination of excitement and well, surprise. The packaging looks a lot like another contour one that’s popular on the app. But hey, there’s room for everyone and we love having options. And when it comes to excitement, well, just look at this formula. With a few dots, you’ll be sculpting your face in no time. There are five Shape Tape Sculpt Tape shades to choose from,...

10 MINUTES AGO