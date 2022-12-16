Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
TikTok Is Freaking Out About Tarte’s Eerily Familiar New Contour Wand
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When Tarte first revealed its new Shape Tape Sculpt Tape, TikTok basically exploded in a combination of excitement and well, surprise. The packaging looks a lot like another contour one that’s popular on the app. But hey, there’s room for everyone and we love having options. And when it comes to excitement, well, just look at this formula. With a few dots, you’ll be sculpting your face in no time. There are five Shape Tape Sculpt Tape shades to choose from,...
I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — ‘This is art’
Even the Grinch would smile at this look. Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays. The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back. Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete. “I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL...
The Best Velvet Sofas For Under $1,000
Velvet sofas don't need to break the bank or be high maintenance. Add luxurious style to your home with one of these budget-friendly options, all under $1000.
30 Unusual Pieces Of Wall Art That Will Add A Unique Touch To Your Home
Choosing the perfect artwork for your home may seem tricky, but it can be a simple and super-fun task if you let yourself pick pieces that pique your interest.
The Best City To Live In In America If You're LGBTQ
In addition to its inclusive natives, this place is also an ideal gaycation spot and home to stunning scenery and the tech upper crust of Silicon Valley.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
