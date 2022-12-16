ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

A Cosmetic Surgeon Shares 4 Things You Should Never Do Before Getting Plastic Surgery

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VZFl_0jlCtlHp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9Joc_0jlCtlHp00

When preparing for plastic surgery, there are a number of things patients are advised to do -- and not to do -- in the weeks prior to the procedure. By adhering to your surgeon's instructions, you can help the surgery go both safely and smoothly. In an exclusive Health Digest interview, Andrius Pajeda, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Nordesthetics, a leading international medical center in Kaunas, Lithuania, shares four of the most important things to avoid prior to getting plastic surgery.

"In preparation for a plastic surgery, people should avoid extreme fasting, taking food supplements that contain garlic, and smoking," says Dr. Pajeda. He emphasizes smoking in particular, stating, "Smokers should quit at least three weeks before the surgery while those who have been smoking for over ten years, are advised to quit the habit as soon as possible." Dr. Pajeda goes on to explain that these three things can't always be readily detected in routine blood tests, which could pose potential issues for both the patient and surgeon during surgery.

He then shares his fourth tip, stating that people should not continue use of birth control . "People should stop taking contraceptive pills at least four weeks before the surgery," Dr. Pajeda states. "Hormonal spirals and implants must be removed completely, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) should be discontinued at least two weeks before surgery."

Why These Tips Are Important

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQBs2_0jlCtlHp00

Delving into deeper detail, Dr. Pajeda tells Health Digest that fasting can leave one susceptible to malnutrition and slow the wound healing process. He then goes on to further address supplements and smoking, stating, " Garlic food supplements may lead to extensive bleeding, and smoking can trigger infection and cause tissue necrosis because too little blood flows to the tissue." Ultimately, Dr. Pajeda explains that this can cause the patient to develop health issues, as can contraceptive usage. "Using any type of contraceptives increases the risk of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or getting a blood clot," he says. "Since general anesthesia also increases this risk, it is important to discontinue hormonal medications before the surgery."

In order to help ensure a safe and speedy recovery, Dr. Pajeda encourages regular physical activity and eating healthy, well-rounded meals. He concludes by offering guidelines as to when patients should stop any of the four mentioned habits. "We recommend avoiding the said habits or medications four [to] six weeks before the surgery," he states.

To find out more about Dr. Pajeda's work, visit Nordesthetics.com or connect with their clinic on Facebook or Instagram .

Read this next: Dangers Of Plastic Surgery You Never Expected

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
TheDailyBeast

Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus: a less effective vaccine, paired with low vaccination rates, limited natural immunity, and discontent over a national Zero-COVID policy, may spell...
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
studyfinds.org

Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy