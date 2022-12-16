ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOP’: Charrisse Jackson Jordan Says Karen Huger Was Cast ‘By Default’

By Brenda Alexander
 5 days ago

The Real Housewives of Potomac apparently wouldn’t be a thing without Charrise Jackson Jordan . The on-again-off-again cast member largely cast the show. But she says Karen Huger was never her choice. The two women have been feuding in Season 7.

(l-r) Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson Jordan – Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Charrisse Jackson Jordan says producers thought she and Karen Huger were friends

Jackson Jordan is credited with casting the show . While speaking with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, the OG explained how she worked with a casting director to put the social group together. Jackson Jordan was well known in Potomac social circles because of her philanthropic endeavors and being a wife (at the time) of a retired NBA player.

She began casting with her close friends. Jackson Jordan knew Robyn Dixon through the NBA Wives Association as her husband coached Juan Dixon when he played for the Wizards. But she says Huger wasn’t on her radar, noting they didn’t even know one another.

“I called Gizelle first, Robyn, and the list goes on. Now Karen got on by default,” she said. “Someone thought she was a friend. She was sitting at my table at a gala. And they thought she was my friend, and recommended her. So Adrian [the casting director] kept telling me about my friend Karen, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know anybody named Karen Huger.’ But then, eventually, I met her, and I was like, ‘She’s cool,’ and that’s how it all happened. She and Gizelle knew each other.”

She hints that Karen Huger used her to get on the show

Jackson Jordan says not only were she and Huger not friends, but she also says she didn’t know her. In fact, she claims Huger had a bad reputation and was known as the “old Black lady” who got drunk at events and fell off chairs. She says she was shocked by the casting director constantly mentioning Huger’s name in association with her.

