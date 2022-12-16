Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Next State Treasurer is an Immigration Lawyer and First Person of Color to Hold the Office
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland
FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Prosocial Behavior Program is Showing Positive Results in Missouri Schools
(MISSOURINET)- A University of Missouri research project to help create a more positive learning environment in some Missouri public schools appears to be working. The effort uses prosocial behavior techniques to help fifth grade math and science students understand how their behavior affects others. State Board of Education member Kim Bailey, of Raymore, is pleased with the results so far.
northwestmoinfo.com
District Report Card Shows K-12 Public School Attendance Dropped Statewide in Missouri, Pandemic Blamed
In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (MISSOURINET) – The number of students absent from Missouri’s K-through-12 schools is rising. The Department of Elementary...
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
northwestmoinfo.com
Worker Shortage Prompts Missouri Chamber of Commerce to Offer Healthcare Options to Childcare Providers
(MISSOURINET) – New research shows that one of the biggest childcare workforce problems in Missouri is access to healthcare insurance. Wendy Doyle, with United Women’s Empowerment, says since the start of the pandemic, about 400 Missouri childcare providers have closed. She says the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is offering the providers access to health insurance if they are a member of a Chamber of Commerce group…
northwestmoinfo.com
Warming Centers Located Throughout the Area
As frigid temperatures set in warming centers will be open for those who find themselves without sufficient means to keep warm. All warming centers in the State of Missouri can be found online on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website. Area warming centers include (contact each warming...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Legislature Creates Committee to Focus on Education Reform
(Radio Iowa) Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says he’s created a new committee to consider an array of changes to Iowa’s K-through-12 education system. “The name of it — Education Reform — is as clear as can be,” Grassley says. Grassley says the panel will obviously focus on the much-discussed “school choice” initiative — giving money to parents who send their kids to private schools.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Donations Decline at Food Banks
(Radio Iowa) The head of the Food Bank of Iowa says donations from grocery stores and other retailers have decreased and, in the first nine months of the year, her organization’s budget for BUYING food soared 650 percent. Michelle Book is president and C-E-O of the Food Bank of Iowa.
KRMS Radio
Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri
The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
Missouri AAA urges drivers to stock up vehicles ahead of cold temperatures
With snow and dangerously cold weather expected to bear down on the St. Louis region Thursday, safe travel on the roadways may be a matter of "timing" this holiday season.
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
