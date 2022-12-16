Editor's Note: The following article contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.With the long-belated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron delivers a follow-up that exceeds almost all expectations, particularly with stunning visuals and a vibrant world with detail that is second to none. It's a sequel that will absolutely please fans of the original, but for those not a fan of the original's story, Avatar: The Way of Water might not win you over. That's because the film's plot very much follows The Force Awakens model, with a story structure virtually identical to the original movie. There are plenty of new characters and lots of new settings to explore, and many of the story beats are arguably done better here than in the first film, but some could also argue that the ten-year wait could and should have yielded a more original story.

