HBO Max 2023 Preview Teases 'The Last of Us,' 'The Idol' and More
2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head
It's safe to say The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a resounding success for Prime Video. In addition to being the streamer's top original program in every region, and driving more Prime Video subscribers than any previous program, the series also broke viewership records with 25 million viewers on release day, and 100 million viewers by the finale. Premiering at #1 on Nielsen's streaming chart, and with a finale that trended in 27 countries on Twitter for 426 cumulative hours, it's little wonder audiences are antsy to return to Middle-earth as quickly as possible.
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
How to Watch Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon': Showtimes and Streaming Details
Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals How He Accidentally Wrecked the Future of '1883'
If there’s one thing that Paramount+ executives don’t regret, it's having said yes to the Yellowstone project. The Kevin Costner-led series not only ended up becoming one of the streaming platform’s tentpole series – with viewership numbers reaching new records every season – but also spawned the creation of spin-offs that have become incredibly popular. But one person underestimated the Yellowstone-verse potential: Its own creator. In an interview with Deadline, director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan reveals that he made a huge mistake with one of the spin-offs, 1883.
How Does Time Travel Work on 'Kindred'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Kindred. In the world of science fiction, there are many ways to travel through time. Some, like the kids and adults in Dark, use tunnels connecting different time periods, while others, such as the Doctor, use a time machine to jump from past to present to future. And then there’s FX’s new series, Kindred.
‘Becky’ Is the Darker ‘Home Alone’ Action Movie You Need to See
What is Home Alone if not Die Hard with a kid instead of John McClane? Well, for starters, it isn’t full of shootouts and exploding elevator shafts, and it isn’t rated R. “Die Hard with a kid” then is a logline better applied to an action gem from 2020, Becky. In short, it’s the story of a teenage girl who finds her home invaded by a gang of neo-Nazis, and fights back with whatever she has around. Maybe she sets up wooden boards with nails, or a trip wire, or maybe repurposes a squirt gun. Sounds like Home Alone, which was pretty messed up to begin with. However, Becky takes that core idea and splashes it, crimson and pulpy, all over the screen.
'Babylon' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Epic
If there ever was a utopian place of outrageous luxury, steeped in decadence, filled with larger-than-life characters; where everything/everyone is rich with temptation, then it was right here on earth, in the heart of Hollywood. But that was another era, when cinema was not just motion-picture, it was an experience, a way of life that people wanted to live, breathe, and feel in their skin and bones. It was the Golden Age of Hollywood, a kingdom of excess and exuberance. The latest period epic Babylon captures the industry’s crucial period in the 1920s when it was transitioning from silent films to talkies.
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
'Book Club 2: The Next Chapter': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Is Book Club 2 Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is There A Trailer for Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter?. With most studios betting big on big-budget blockbusters and superhero films starring the biggest up-and-coming stars like Tom Holland or Florence Pugh, it’s hard to see how a movie like Book Club could get made. And thank heavens it did! The film was not only widely praised for the performances of its experienced ensemble cast but it also managed to make over $100 million on a $14 million budget. Suddenly, the film that seemingly had an impossible road to success had fans waiting for the inevitable sequel. A year after the release of the first film, star Mary Steenburgen announced that a sequel was underway. The new film will follow the same book club group as they leave their comfort zone yet again. For anybody wondering when Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter will be coming out, who's back, where it's releasing and more, you’ve come to the right place.
Taylor Swift May Receive An Oscar This Year... But Not for 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film has received a significant amount of positive feedback, winning some accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award. But while it has so far received favorable reviews, the Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien-starring short film won't be up for receiving the coveted golden statuette.
10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time
The science fiction genre typically imagines alternate futures that are made feasible by technological advancement. Sci-fi has been around for quite some time and one of the most popular film genres ever for decades. Moreover, science fiction narratives can challenge presumptions that might otherwise go unquestioned by posing what-ifs that are both far and close to home.
All the Ways 'Avatar: The Way of Water’s Plot Is Similar to the First Movie
Editor's Note: The following article contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.With the long-belated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron delivers a follow-up that exceeds almost all expectations, particularly with stunning visuals and a vibrant world with detail that is second to none. It's a sequel that will absolutely please fans of the original, but for those not a fan of the original's story, Avatar: The Way of Water might not win you over. That's because the film's plot very much follows The Force Awakens model, with a story structure virtually identical to the original movie. There are plenty of new characters and lots of new settings to explore, and many of the story beats are arguably done better here than in the first film, but some could also argue that the ten-year wait could and should have yielded a more original story.
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
10 Best Movies With Actors Also Directing, According to Letterboxd
There is nothing easy when it comes to directing and acting, but it takes a certain degree of talent for an actor to be both the star and director. Some directors are known for minor cameos in their pictures such as Alfred Hitchcock and Quentin Tarantino but others have played main characters including Clint Eastwood, Spike Lee and Mel Gibson.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Patti LuPone
Just when you start to think the Marvel casting department can’t surprise you anymore, some more shocking casting news gets dropped. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway legend Patti LuPone is set to be the next surprise to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the WandaVision spinoff Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
