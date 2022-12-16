Read full article on original website
'The L Word: Generation Q': Joey Lauren Adams Talks Joining Season 3 & Filming The Dating Game With Margaret Cho
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The third season of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q explores love, friendship and family, in all of their forms, but while some relationships are strengthened and others are reignited, some are also not faring so well. While Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) love life has been a bit chaotic recently, a connection with Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams), a barista she met on the set of her show, leads to exploring something deeper, but also makes them realize that they don’t really know each other at all.
'George & Tammy' Creator Abe Sylvia and Georgette Jones on the Music, the Country Icons, and Telling the Truth
The Showtime series George & Tammy explores the complicated relationship of country music power couple George Jones (Oscar nominee Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain), whose love story was troubled while their music was iconic. The “First Lady of Country Music” with the hugely successful song “Stand by Your Man” was a loving mother who was determined to keep going, no matter what life threw at her, and the once-in-a-lifetime voice known for “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” widely considered to be the greatest country song of all time, were always in sync on stage, even when their personal demons tore them apart.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals How He Accidentally Wrecked the Future of '1883'
If there’s one thing that Paramount+ executives don’t regret, it's having said yes to the Yellowstone project. The Kevin Costner-led series not only ended up becoming one of the streaming platform’s tentpole series – with viewership numbers reaching new records every season – but also spawned the creation of spin-offs that have become incredibly popular. But one person underestimated the Yellowstone-verse potential: Its own creator. In an interview with Deadline, director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan reveals that he made a huge mistake with one of the spin-offs, 1883.
'Mythic Quest' Hands Out Real Christmas Bonuses to Lucky Fans
Employees of Mythic Quest were finally compensated for their hard year of work during the Christmas episode "The 12 Hours of Christmas," and now the show has awarded fans with Christmas bonuses of their own for simply surviving the year and watching the hit comedy. Over on Instagram, CEO David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) and his assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) asked fans, or "Mythic Quest employees," to share their highs and lows from 2022 to the series' official page. They then surprised several lucky fans with a video call thanking them for their loyalty to the fictional company and awarding them with $1000 for a hard year's work.
Josh Lucas Is Doing the Best Young Kevin Costner Impersonation on 'Yellowstone'
Editor's note: The below contains light spoilers for Season 5 of Yellowstone.It's easy to be a fan of Josh Lucas. Whether it is through his work in Sweet Home Alabama or for those of us (me, I'm talking about me) who loved him in American Psycho, he's one of those actors that you realize you love without actively thinking about it. And if you're not watching him on Yellowstone, then you are really missing out on some of his best work — especially in the most recent episode.
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
‘Wednesday’: 10 Weaknesses Wednesday Addams Doesn’t Want You to Know
With this Netflix's dark comedy series being told from the perspective of the Addams family's eldest child, Wednesday, viewers get to learn more about this deadpan, gothic teenager as she gradually evolves. From her arrival at Nevermore to defeating the villainous Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), many become a part of Wednesday’s journey and gradual development, learning to love and understand her weird nature. The series has become incredibly popular, with Wednesday being a major reason for its success. However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that Wednesday, although a fascinating character, has her flaws.
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Director Kasi Lemmons on the Balancing Act of Telling Whitney Houston's Story
The new Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, stars Naomi Ackie, and will attempt to capture the extraordinary spirit of the multi-award-winning powerhouse. With a screenplay by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), and the involvement of those close to Houston, including collaborator and manager, Clive Davis, who serves as a producer for the film, the movie is expected to be an empathetic glimpse into the singer’s intimate life, and her skyrocket to stardom.
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
'Babylon' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Damien Chazelle's Hollywood Epic
If there ever was a utopian place of outrageous luxury, steeped in decadence, filled with larger-than-life characters; where everything/everyone is rich with temptation, then it was right here on earth, in the heart of Hollywood. But that was another era, when cinema was not just motion-picture, it was an experience, a way of life that people wanted to live, breathe, and feel in their skin and bones. It was the Golden Age of Hollywood, a kingdom of excess and exuberance. The latest period epic Babylon captures the industry’s crucial period in the 1920s when it was transitioning from silent films to talkies.
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
'Book Club 2: The Next Chapter': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Is Book Club 2 Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is There A Trailer for Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter?. With most studios betting big on big-budget blockbusters and superhero films starring the biggest up-and-coming stars like Tom Holland or Florence Pugh, it’s hard to see how a movie like Book Club could get made. And thank heavens it did! The film was not only widely praised for the performances of its experienced ensemble cast but it also managed to make over $100 million on a $14 million budget. Suddenly, the film that seemingly had an impossible road to success had fans waiting for the inevitable sequel. A year after the release of the first film, star Mary Steenburgen announced that a sequel was underway. The new film will follow the same book club group as they leave their comfort zone yet again. For anybody wondering when Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter will be coming out, who's back, where it's releasing and more, you’ve come to the right place.
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
All the Ways 'Avatar: The Way of Water’s Plot Is Similar to the First Movie
Editor's Note: The following article contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.With the long-belated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron delivers a follow-up that exceeds almost all expectations, particularly with stunning visuals and a vibrant world with detail that is second to none. It's a sequel that will absolutely please fans of the original, but for those not a fan of the original's story, Avatar: The Way of Water might not win you over. That's because the film's plot very much follows The Force Awakens model, with a story structure virtually identical to the original movie. There are plenty of new characters and lots of new settings to explore, and many of the story beats are arguably done better here than in the first film, but some could also argue that the ten-year wait could and should have yielded a more original story.
Penelope Garcia's Growth Is the Shining Star of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
Set three years after the series finale of Criminal Minds on CBS, the revival series Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up in a nearly brand-new world. Following the pandemic, the Behavioral Analysis Unit is a shell of the team we left. Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) and Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) are gone, on a mysterious assignment, while Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) has taken a promotion as Unit Chief that has taken her out of the field. The agents that remain — newly-appointed team leader David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) — do their best to stop serial killers while being forced to work alone or in smaller groups to increase their efficacy, all while having major growth, whether positive or negative, in their personal lives.
First 'Ahsoka' Footage Teases the Jedi’s New Adventures
Today, Disney+ released a video teasing the highly anticipated content that the Mickey Mouse streaming platform has in store fore us in 2023. Since the clip is short, we only got glimpses of the upcoming titles including Loki, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Mandalorian. However, one blink-and-you’ll-miss frame stood out among the others: A shot from Ahsoka, a highly anticipated series from the Star Wars universe that still doesn’t have a specific release window announced.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Patti LuPone
Just when you start to think the Marvel casting department can’t surprise you anymore, some more shocking casting news gets dropped. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway legend Patti LuPone is set to be the next surprise to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the WandaVision spinoff Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
‘Becky’ Is the Darker ‘Home Alone’ Action Movie You Need to See
What is Home Alone if not Die Hard with a kid instead of John McClane? Well, for starters, it isn’t full of shootouts and exploding elevator shafts, and it isn’t rated R. “Die Hard with a kid” then is a logline better applied to an action gem from 2020, Becky. In short, it’s the story of a teenage girl who finds her home invaded by a gang of neo-Nazis, and fights back with whatever she has around. Maybe she sets up wooden boards with nails, or a trip wire, or maybe repurposes a squirt gun. Sounds like Home Alone, which was pretty messed up to begin with. However, Becky takes that core idea and splashes it, crimson and pulpy, all over the screen.
10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time
The science fiction genre typically imagines alternate futures that are made feasible by technological advancement. Sci-fi has been around for quite some time and one of the most popular film genres ever for decades. Moreover, science fiction narratives can challenge presumptions that might otherwise go unquestioned by posing what-ifs that are both far and close to home.
