Crater Lake National Park begins ranger-led snowshoe walks

CRATER LAKE, Ore. — Crater Lake National Park announced that ranger-guided snowshoe walks have begun for this winter season. Officials say these walks happen Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays from Dec. 17 through April 30. Hikes will be offered daily from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 and from March 25 through April 1.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them

In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Acadia National Park in Spring

Spring in Acadia National Park is a time of transition as the last of the snow melts away and the trees, plants, and animals begin to really come alive. The park is no stranger to rain during the spring and temperatures tend to vary widely from the low 30’s to the upper 60’s.
How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park

Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
This National Park Has Reached a Landmark Agreement with a Local Tribe

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will sign a stewardship agreement to involve the tribe in the park’s management and development, beginning with a new trail connection, park officials have announced. The agreement is expected to be signed in January.
Which National Park has the Most Bears in the United States?

If you’re looking to see the most significant number of bears in one place in the United States, you don’t have to look any further than its national parks. With over 60 national parks spread throughout the US, each park is home to various wildlife and ecosystems, including many bears.
Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest

NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?

Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
National Park Service Reveals Entrance Fee-Free Days for 2023

The National Park Service often waives entrance fees for national parks on significant days of commemoration or celebration throughout the year. It’s part of an initiative to increase attendance at the parks and promote public access to outdoor recreation. Looking ahead to 2023, it was just announced that five entrance fee-free days are officially on the calendar.

