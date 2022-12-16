Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'There's Something Wrong With The Children' Trailer Shows Possessed Kids Running Wild
Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.
Collider
New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
Collider
'Book Club 2: The Next Chapter': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Is Book Club 2 Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is There A Trailer for Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter?. With most studios betting big on big-budget blockbusters and superhero films starring the biggest up-and-coming stars like Tom Holland or Florence Pugh, it’s hard to see how a movie like Book Club could get made. And thank heavens it did! The film was not only widely praised for the performances of its experienced ensemble cast but it also managed to make over $100 million on a $14 million budget. Suddenly, the film that seemingly had an impossible road to success had fans waiting for the inevitable sequel. A year after the release of the first film, star Mary Steenburgen announced that a sequel was underway. The new film will follow the same book club group as they leave their comfort zone yet again. For anybody wondering when Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter will be coming out, who's back, where it's releasing and more, you’ve come to the right place.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
Collider
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
Collider
‘Becky’ Is the Darker ‘Home Alone’ Action Movie You Need to See
What is Home Alone if not Die Hard with a kid instead of John McClane? Well, for starters, it isn’t full of shootouts and exploding elevator shafts, and it isn’t rated R. “Die Hard with a kid” then is a logline better applied to an action gem from 2020, Becky. In short, it’s the story of a teenage girl who finds her home invaded by a gang of neo-Nazis, and fights back with whatever she has around. Maybe she sets up wooden boards with nails, or a trip wire, or maybe repurposes a squirt gun. Sounds like Home Alone, which was pretty messed up to begin with. However, Becky takes that core idea and splashes it, crimson and pulpy, all over the screen.
Collider
10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time
The science fiction genre typically imagines alternate futures that are made feasible by technological advancement. Sci-fi has been around for quite some time and one of the most popular film genres ever for decades. Moreover, science fiction narratives can challenge presumptions that might otherwise go unquestioned by posing what-ifs that are both far and close to home.
Collider
From the Original Animated Version to 'The Mean One,' How Do The Grinches Rank?
The Grinch is one of Dr. Seuss' most iconic and long-lasting creations, a perennial Christmas character who's been the subject of many adaptations. The latest, horror movie parody The Mean One, with the Grinch as a murderous monster who threatens to ruin Christmas for a sleepy mountain town. Previously, Illumination Entertainment's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch in 2018 was only the second time the green-skinned meanie has appeared on the big screen, following up on the last live-action adaptation way back in 2000. Then, of course, there's the original 1966 animated adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which featured Boris Karloff and arrived on the small screen less than 10 years after the first Grinch book itself.
Collider
The 10 Best 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Characters, Ranked By Likability
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally here. Fans have long been obsessed with the world of Pandora since its 2009 release. That year, the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie broke all box office records. It became the movie with the biggest box office haul ever. A hit with audiences and critics alike, Avatar won three Oscars, two BAFTAs, and many other awards.
Collider
Why Are the Best Christmas Movies So Damned Depressing?
In the postmodern landscape full of witty self-acknowledgement and sincerity undercut with cynicism, Christmas movies have undergone a critical reevaluation. Holiday films with heartwarming messages about love, family, spirituality, and giving are considered such clichés — in the bad sense of the word. Instead, the Christmas movies currently celebrated in the holiday canon have some underlying darkness to them. With cynical times comes a celebration of cynical movies, and thus, the perception that the best Christmas movies are also the saddest. We are attracted to these types of Christmas stories, dubbing many of them the best because their dose of depression in the jolly season introduces a unique complexity.
Collider
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
Collider
HBO Max 2023 Preview Teases 'The Last of Us,' 'The Idol' and More
2022 has been quite the year of ups and downs for television shows, from many series being cancelled, others getting renewed, and a whole slew of upcoming ones to look forward to. As we prepare to head into 2023, HBO Max has shared a preview video for their current 2023 slate. The video features HBO and HBO Max originals, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us, new seasons of hot titles like Succession, Barry, and Our Flag Means Death, and other new shows like Velma and Love and Death.
Collider
How to Watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays. One of the great traditions for those that celebrate Christmas is gathering the entire family and enjoying some of the many classic animated adventures revolving around this celebratory time of year. The list of animated Christmas classics is long and filled with many beloved stories. However, there is one that has particularly stood the test of time and plays on countless TVs around the world this time of year: the seminal story from Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Collider
How to Watch Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon': Showtimes and Streaming Details
Though multi-Oscar-winning La La Land (2016) became the subject of an unexpected controversy when it was falsely announced as Best Picture at the Academy Awards instead of the rightful winner Moonlight (2016), writer and director Damien Chazelle still won big that night when he received the Best Director award and has since become one of the most ambitious and beloved filmmakers working today. With the stressful jazz-fueled thrill ride that is Whiplash (2014), the love letter to classic Hollywood musicals that is La La Land, and the gorgeous galactic biopic that is First Man (2018), Chazelle has quickly established a rock-solid track record for delivering visually stunning and narratively gripping feature films.
Collider
First 'Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham’ Images Highlight Heroes and Villains
While DC’s cinematic universe is in a wait and see period, their animated universe continues to thrive. 2023 is going to be another big year for DC animation and one of the more intriguing offerings that we know of so far is Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. The Batman story is expected out next spring. With the new year right around the Bat-corner, Warner Brothers and DC have released a handful of new character images that will get any Batman fan excited.
Collider
Stop the Slander: Spider is Fundamental to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Spoiler Alert: This piece contains major spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterJames Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is a cinematic feat to behold, and I'll stand by that statement until the day that I die. After years of the first Avatar being the butt of jokes and the constant complaint that nobody but Cameron wants five Avatar movies, we finally have The Way of Water, and it's magnificent. Alongside other 2022 blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, it's proof that the auteur blockbuster is still alive, and can still thrive in a landscape ever-dominated by franchise films that all feel the same.
Collider
'Maybe I Do' Trailer: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton & Emma Roberts Lead Star-Studded Rom-Com
A new romantic comedy is on the way as Vertical Entertainment has dropped the official trailer for Maybe I Do, showcasing a star-studded cast amid several family secrets. The film stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who previously collaborated on the romantic comedy Holidate, as they share the screen once again as a young couple looking to reconnect their relationship.
Collider
10 Best Movies With Actors Also Directing, According to Letterboxd
There is nothing easy when it comes to directing and acting, but it takes a certain degree of talent for an actor to be both the star and director. Some directors are known for minor cameos in their pictures such as Alfred Hitchcock and Quentin Tarantino but others have played main characters including Clint Eastwood, Spike Lee and Mel Gibson.
Collider
'The L Word: Generation Q': Joey Lauren Adams Talks Joining Season 3 & Filming The Dating Game With Margaret Cho
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The third season of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q explores love, friendship and family, in all of their forms, but while some relationships are strengthened and others are reignited, some are also not faring so well. While Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) love life has been a bit chaotic recently, a connection with Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams), a barista she met on the set of her show, leads to exploring something deeper, but also makes them realize that they don’t really know each other at all.
Comments / 0