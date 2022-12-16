Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
George J. Dubos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Dubos, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. George was born September 30, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late George and Katherine (Gerlach) Dubos. He graduated from...
27 First News
James T. Robinson II, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
Shirley A. (Gantz) O’Hanlon, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. O’Hanlon, 90, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born in Minerva, Ohio on August 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Annabelle (Thompson) Gantz. She retired as Head Cook from Tobin Juvenile Justice Center.
27 First News
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
27 First News
Tommy Woolf, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Woolf, Jr., 52, of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born on March 18, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio to Tommy and Elaine (Blake) Woolf. Tommy was a graduate of Sebring...
27 First News
Larry Carroll, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Carroll, 80, shares that our cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother died on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Larry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1942, to the late Lawrence J. and Darrold Carroll.
27 First News
Charlet Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlet Smith, 69, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 15, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 29, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Margo Greathouse Anderson. Charlet was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked...
27 First News
Timothy W. Stuchell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy W. Stuchell passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy W. Stuchell, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Nicholas Louis Pannunzio, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas L. Pannunzio Jr., age 91, who passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 with his family at his side at his home.
27 First News
Brian E. Sheffield, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian E. Sheffield, 62, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 18, 2022, at Hospice House after suffering a stroke at home. Brian was born December 10, 1960, in Youngstown, a son of the late Charles E. Sheffield and Ruth Allene Millard Sheffield and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
27 First News
Antoinette M. Lonardo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 18, 2022 while surrounded by her family, a woman of character, intellect and humor, Antoinette Lonardo, 97, passed into the hands of our Savior. Antoinette or “Tony” as her friends called her, was born on June 8, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. As...
27 First News
Ginger Lee Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Ginger Lee Casey, 68, departed this life after a short illness on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center peacefully in her sleep. Ginger was born January 4, 1954, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William C. Howell...
27 First News
Marlene Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio. Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King. A devoted homemaker, Marlene...
27 First News
Nancy A. Fox, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy A. Fox, 96 passed away peacefully Sunday Morning December 18, 2022. She was born June 2, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Anna Sheridan Johnston. Nancy was a 1945 graduate of Ursuline High School. After graduation, Nancy taught a Sacred...
27 First News
Peter J. LoCicero, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter LoCicero, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022. Peter was born June 26, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cecchini) LoCicero. He worked plumbing with his dad and as a mason. He attended both St. Brendan and Our Lady...
27 First News
Elaine M. Bitchko, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Bitchko, 90, of Farrell, died early Monday morning, December 19, 2022, in the Emergency Department of UPMC Horizon Hospital, following an extended illness. Elaine was born September 21, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Kolesar) Cheza. A lifelong...
27 First News
Richard Lee Pack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Richard Lee Pack, 71, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Richard was born on July 2, 1951 in Salem, the son of the late Robert Lee and Sylvia Myers Pack. He was a 1970 graduate of West Branch High School. Richard was a...
27 First News
Marie S. Osborne, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Osborne went home to her Lord on Wednesday, December 14,2022. She was born February 11, 1929, eldest daughter of Carl Stephenson and Thema Slagle. She attended Youngstown City Schools but dropped out her junior year to become caregiver to her two younger siblings, so...
Comments / 0