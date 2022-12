With record low temperatures and a potentially dangerous storm quickly approaching just in time for the holidays, the Toledo Humane Society is dealing with an influx of cruelty calls pertaining to animals in need of our help. Toledo Humane Society President, Stephen Heaven, said, “With only two cruelty officers on staff and dozens of calls and online complaints already coming in, this upcoming Friday to Sunday is going to require a lot more manpower than usual to help save lives.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO