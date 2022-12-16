Read full article on original website
Stanley Murphy
Stanley Murphy was born on June 10, 1961, at home in Birch Tree, Missouri, to Wayne and Verna (Tharp) Murphy. He passed away on December 15, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 61. Stanley married Linda Brady on June 1, 1979, and to this union, four children were...
Deborah Stiner
Graveside services for Deborah Kay Stiner, 67, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 23, at Howell Valley Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Stiner passed away at 6:45 p.m., Sunday, December 17, 2022, at her home. She was born September 4, 1955,...
Milton "Pat" Robert Vollmer
Pat Vollmer, a resident of Willow Springs, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, while at his home. He was born on February 3, 1935, to Milton and Mable (Oriely) Vollmer in Lusk, Wyoming and was 87 years old. Pat was a lover of photography and found work after college...
James Lee Daugherty
James Lee Daugherty was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 17, 1951, to John Edward and Irma A. (Kallen) Daugherty. He passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home in Mountain View, Missouri, at the age of 71. James is preceded in death by his parents, John and...
Lady Bears were ready to Battle
The Lady Bears went down to Mammoth Spring Arkansas ready to do battle at the Battle of the Border Tournament. The Lady Bears were the no. six seed, and in the first round, faced the three seed Highland Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels would prove to be too much for the Lady Bears. Chloe Jones did receive the Hustle Award for this game.
No Jan. 4 Issue
Howell County News will not publish an issue on Jan. 4, 2023. In order to take a planned break every January and July, we publish 50 issues a year. As many of you may know, the publishers have small children and will be taking this time to rest and relax as a family before coming back in the Jan. 11 issue with local, independent news.
Paula Wiedemann retires after 26 seasons with MSU-WP Grizzlies
After 26 seasons with the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Volleyball program – the past 14 as its head coach, Paula Wiedemann is retiring. University officials made the announcement today, Dec. 12. Her retirement will be effective March 1, 2023. Patricia Figueiredo, a former Grizzly Volleyball standout who...
Liberty over Winona
On Friday, Dec. 16, the Liberty Eagles traveled to Winona to face the Wildcats. Junior varsity warmed up the court with a scrappy battle. Freshman Parker Tune was able to score 19 points for the Junior Varsity- Eagles while Sophomore Garrett Reller scored ten points and had seven rebounds. The JV Eagles defeated the Wildcats with a final score of 58-33.
A&A Roofing debuts remodeled office
Al and Mila Kharitonov, owners of A & A Quality Roofing, LLC in West Plains were joined by the West Plains Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning to celebrate their newly remodeled office building. A & A Quality Roofing currently offers roofing repair, replacements, Tesla solar, siding, Soffit, Fascia, gutters, windows, and spray foam installations. For more information visit www.aaqualityroofing.com or call 417-256-0755.
New fire chief announced
A city council vote kicked off a week of upheaval and change in the Mountain View Fire Department. Returning to open session at 11:57 p.m. last Tuesday, Alderman Punkie Stevenson made a motion to hire Jason Taber as fire chief. Alderwoman Laura Wagner seconded it, and the ensuing vote was unanimous for Taber.
