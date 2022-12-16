Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Revises Zoning Ordinance To Address Short-Term Rentals
HAMPTON—Hampton City Council recently reviewed a proposed zoning ordinance amendment that would add a definition for short-term rentals and amend the existing definitions for “Bed and Breakfast 1” and “Bed and Breakfast 2.”. The current ordinance does not address short-term rentals, but an existing Zoning Administrator...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Planning Commission Approves Pinkfish Seafood Bistro’s Request To Extend Business Hours
HAMPTON—Pinkfish Seafood Bistro owner Nakeisha Cummings recently filed a use permit request with the Hampton Planning Commission Board to extend operating hours of her popular restaurant located at 4111 W. Mercury Rd. near the intersection of Martha Lee Boulevard in Hampton. The property is zoned as Limited Commercial (C-2),...
WAVY News 10
Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
Skip the headache: DMV starts allowing people to reserve spot in line by cell phone, wait for appointment
NORFOLK, Va. — For a while now, people have been able to save themselves a long wait by making an appointment ahead of time for the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), but now, there's a new option for walk-in customers. If you need to go to the DMV, you...
Virginia Beach residents concerned over plans to redevelop KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A proposed redevelopment project could transform a shopping center in Virginia Beach’s Kempsville neighborhood. Just off Indian River Road and Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach sits the KempsRiver Crossing Shopping Center. “I think it’s a nice, cool, laid-back atmosphere," said Jevan Pasley, who works...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events
HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Wilroy Rd. in Suffolk closes several hours Wednesday during water main repair
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Wilroy Road, between Suburban Drive and E. Constance Road, will be closed Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for an emergency water main repair.
Organization to host toy giveaway in neighborhood where Codi Bigsby was reported missing
HAMPTON, Va. — The fence by the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes is now known as the ‘Codi Fence’ to many community members in Hampton. It’s a place where people have gathered to conduct searches for Codi Bigsby and keep his name alive. “Every time I come...
peninsulachronicle.com
Breeden Construction Awarded Contract For $62.4 Million Neighborhood Development Project In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Breeden Construction, a nationally acclaimed multifamily builder, recently announced it has been awarded a contract to serve as general contractor to continue developing community infrastructure and housing for Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Marshall Ridley Choice Neighborhood. The developers for the project are Pennrose and Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd: Police
Crash involving a school bus and a truck occurred on Virginia Beach Blvd, according to Virginia Beach Police Department
WAVY News 10
2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
peninsulachronicle.com
MSI Opening East Coast Distribution Facility In Suffolk
SUFFOLK-M S International, Inc. (MSI) is opening an East Coast distribution facility on the Southside in Suffolk. The announcement was made December 15. MSI is the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. The company will invest $1.6 million to establish the new distribution facility.
WAVY News 10
Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. The Elizabeth River Ferry is closed on Christmas and other services will be on a Sunday schedule. On New Year’s Eve, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit...
WAVY News 10
Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
Damaged parts of Portsmouth trash plant to be taken down
Officials said that they have secured the equipment necessary to safely bring down the damaged sections of the conveyor belt and enclosure.
WAVY News 10
Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
Final 'Christmas Extravaganza' coming to Military Circle Mall before closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is hosting one final celebration before its permanent closure at the end of the year. The "Christmas Extravaganza," which is sponsored by WTJZ Radio and merchants within the mall space, will be held on December 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WAVY News 10
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
City closures, trash collection for Christmas and New Year’s
Christmas and New Year's are just around the corner and cities across Hampton Roads area gearing up for holidays. Below are closures and schedule changes for this year.
