Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Revises Zoning Ordinance To Address Short-Term Rentals

HAMPTON—Hampton City Council recently reviewed a proposed zoning ordinance amendment that would add a definition for short-term rentals and amend the existing definitions for “Bed and Breakfast 1” and “Bed and Breakfast 2.”. The current ordinance does not address short-term rentals, but an existing Zoning Administrator...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Seeking Proposals For New Special Events

HAMPTON—The City of Hampton is seeking proposals for new or expanded special events and is offering up to $30,000 to help fund one or more events. In particular, organizations should consider Hampton’s abundant natural resources, unique cultural opportunities, and extensive rich history when designing unique event experiences to positively impact the quality of life, improve family resiliency, and generate economic impact.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Breeden Construction Awarded Contract For $62.4 Million Neighborhood Development Project In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Breeden Construction, a nationally acclaimed multifamily builder, recently announced it has been awarded a contract to serve as general contractor to continue developing community infrastructure and housing for Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Marshall Ridley Choice Neighborhood. The developers for the project are Pennrose and Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

MSI Opening East Coast Distribution Facility In Suffolk

SUFFOLK-M S International, Inc. (MSI) is opening an East Coast distribution facility on the Southside in Suffolk. The announcement was made December 15. MSI is the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. The company will invest $1.6 million to establish the new distribution facility.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. The Elizabeth River Ferry is closed on Christmas and other services will be on a Sunday schedule. On New Year’s Eve, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton 7-Eleven robbed

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

