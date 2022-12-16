After every effort put in place to avoid the unspeakable, it seems Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific may be filing for bankruptcy protection. Due to plummeting revenue and low BTC prices, it has been reported that Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas. Notably, the BTC miner is still generating income, however, it is not sufficient to cover the operational costs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO