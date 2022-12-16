Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Binance US Chief Comments on the Exchange’s Assets
Brian Shroder, the head of leading cryptocurrency exchange in the US, Binance US, tweeted on Monday stating that, unlike other competitors, his exchange is prepared to handle every single customer withdrawal. Shroder claims that unlike other bidders, they will not be selling its clients’ digital assets for fiat currency. He...
thecoinrise.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Signs Extradition Papers to the US
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the disgraced founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has now signed the relevant papers paving way for his extradition to the United States. According to a report by the New York Post citing, Doan Cleare, the acting commissioner of corrections at Fox Hill Prison in The Bahamas, the paperwork was signed on December 20 ahead of the court hearing on Wednesday.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Ban Still a Possibility Says US Senate Banking Chair
Sherrod Brown, chairman of the United States Banking Committee, has proposed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) think about banning crypto. While appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on December 18, Brown made the comments. However he also noted that enforcing a...
thecoinrise.com
BTC Miner Greenidge Makes a $74M Deal with Creditor NYDIG
Greenidge, a Bitcoin miner, and its creditor, fintech firm NYDIG, have reportedly settled on a plan to restructure over $74 million in debt, as revealed in a document made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20. There would be a significant shift in Greenidge’s business strategy...
thecoinrise.com
Core Scientific to File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Texas
After every effort put in place to avoid the unspeakable, it seems Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific may be filing for bankruptcy protection. Due to plummeting revenue and low BTC prices, it has been reported that Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas. Notably, the BTC miner is still generating income, however, it is not sufficient to cover the operational costs.
thecoinrise.com
Binance has Officially Joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce
A press release from Binance on December 20th announced the company’s membership in the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a lobbying group for the cryptocurrency business in United States. Joanne Kubba, Binance’s VP of public relations, has voiced optimism that the collaboration will accelerate the development of transparency laws regarding...
thecoinrise.com
Blockchain Protocol Axelar Announces $60M Web3 Fund
Axelar, an interchain communication protocol, announced a $60 million funding campaign to support web3 startups that are developing innovative new technologies amid this persisting bear market. “As the most permissionless and far-reaching infra in the interchain, Axelar attracts an advanced community of Web3 devs, building for mass adoption. With secure...
thecoinrise.com
Mercedes-Benz Files for 5 NFT-Related Trademarks
Mercedes-Benz Group AG, a German company, is the most recent automobile business to make advances in the metaverse by its recent filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) include five trademark applications related to the metaverse and NFT. Each of the five trademark applications for “Mercedes Benz,”...
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Ask Permission to Unfreeze Users Accounts
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange BlockFi which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey has asked a United States Bankruptcy Court for authorization to refund digital assets on the platform’s wallets to their owners. Specifically, the motion which was filed on Monday requested that users who have been locked out...
thecoinrise.com
Uniswap to Allow Purchase of Crypto via Debit and Credit Cards
Uniswap has collaborated with finance firm Moonpay in order to facilitate the purchase of cryptocurrency utilising debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers, through its web app. Most customers in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) will soon have the option to...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Founder Agrees to US Extradition: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-CEO of FTX, who is currently in Bahamian detention, is said to have accepted to be extradited to the United States to face prosecution. Reuters reported on Dec. 19 that Bankman-Fried’s legal team planned to make him reappear in court this week by filing the necessary paperwork.
thecoinrise.com
Meta to Allocate $19B for Metaverse Businesses in 2023
With an eye toward future success, Meta Platforms will keep pouring resources into the metaverse. On Monday, Reality Labs’ CTO Andrew Bosworth wrote in a blog post that the company might allocate 20% of its 2023 budget toward its metaverse business. This news comes after Zuckerberg’s statement earlier this...
thecoinrise.com
Bank of Canada States the Potential of Stablecoins
The Bank of Canada has decided to release regulations that will bind the use of stablecoins which are backed by a centralized fiat currency. According to staffers of the Canadian apex bank, regulation is crucial to understand the potential of fiat-referenced cryptocurrency assets. These central bank researchers released an analytic...
thecoinrise.com
Visa Establishes Proposal for Auto-Payment Scheme via Ether
In a recent crypto thought leadership post, payments processor Visa offered a solution called “account abstraction,” which makes use of smart contracts to enable automatic programmable payments on Ethereum. Using this method, a user can set up a self-custodial wallet which can make automated, regular payments without needing...
thecoinrise.com
Binance Acquisition of Tokocrypto Complete, 58% Employees Fired
Binance has completed its takeover of Tokocrypto, an Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange. According to a report by Coindesk Indonesia, the multinational cryptocurrency firm had announced plans to acquire nearly 100% of Tokocrypto. However, the exchange also fired 58% of its employees following the completion of the deal citing market conditions. Tokocrypto,...
thecoinrise.com
MoneyGram Taps Ripple’s Partner to Open Remittance Platform in Brazil
American cross-border P2P payments and money transfer company MoneyGram has launched an online remittance platform in Brazil. According to a published statement, customers in Brazil can now leverage the MoneyGram Online (MGO) platform to send funds in near real-time to anyone around the world. Notably, the company has assured that the transactions performed on the website will not attract any extra charge.
thecoinrise.com
Israeli Authorities Empowered to Seize Crypto from 150 Wallets
The Israeli government has received authorization to seize all the digital assets in over 150 wallets that were blacklisted for financing terrorism attacks. The ruling was issued by Tel Aviv’s Magistrate Court according to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has already authorized the seizure of $33,500 worth of crypto from digital wallets connected to Gaza-headquartered Islamic militant group, Hamas.
Comments / 0