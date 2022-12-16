Steve Kerr has seen Kevin Durant at his best, when they spent three years and won two NBA championships together with the Warriors from 2016-19. Kerr and the undermanned Warriors received a front-row look at how dominant Durant has been this season and how hot the Nets have been over the past few weeks. Durant led a balanced attack with 23 points against his former team in a 143-113 rout Wednesday night at Barclays Center, as the rolling Nets won their seventh in a row and 11th in 12 games. Royce O’Neale nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as the...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO