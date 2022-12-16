ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New York Post

Kevin Durant leads balanced Nets to blowout win over shorthanded Warriors

Steve Kerr has seen Kevin Durant at his best, when they spent three years and won two NBA championships together with the Warriors from 2016-19. Kerr and the undermanned Warriors received a front-row look at how dominant Durant has been this season and how hot the Nets have been over the past few weeks. Durant led a balanced attack with 23 points against his former team in a 143-113 rout Wednesday night at Barclays Center, as the rolling Nets won their seventh in a row and 11th in 12 games. Royce O’Neale nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Jim Eichenhofer on Pelicans vs. Bucks, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast

On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the disappointing loss against the Phoenix Suns to wrap up the team's road trip and preview Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit 1st in the Eastern Conference in the NBA standings. Joe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Preview: Wizards head to Phoenix for battle in the desert

The Wizards (11-20) are battling through a tough stretch. They head to Phoenix to take on the Suns (19-12) for their fourth West Coast game in a row, looking to snap a 10-game slide. Can Bradley Beal and Co. snap the losing streak? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE:...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Recap: Wizards use late run in the valley to surge past Suns 113-110

The Wizards arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday night looking to end a 10-game losing streak, and thanks to a timely fourth-quarter run, they were able to do just that. Kyle Kuzma (29 points) and Bradley Beal (27 points) led back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Suns 113-110. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.21.2022)

The Bulls (12-18) make their final visit to Atlanta to meet up with the Hawks (16-15) for the second of four games set between the teams this season. Chicago was here only 10 days ago, where the teams put on an entertaining but heartbreaking show for Bulls fans. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Hawks rookie AJ Griffin caught an inbounds pass and in one motion floated an overtime game-winner over the lip of the rim to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Zion Williamson out for Thursday home game vs. Spurs

New Orleans will be without both of its All-Star forwards Thursday vs. San Antonio, after Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) was listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report by the Pelicans. The 2021 NBA All-Star joins 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) as unable to play in the Southwest Division matchup tomorrow at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, reserve forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. In addition to Williamson and Ingram, three other Pelicans are out: Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). On the San Antonio side, leading scorer Keldon Johnson (back) did not play Monday at Houston. Veteran wing Josh Richardson (personal) also was a DNP against the Rockets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

40 Seasons of Listening to LT

“I’ve seen Doug Christie uppercut Rick Fox. I saw Kevin McHale assault Kurt Rambis. I’ve seen overtime games. I’ve seen Kobe Bryant put on some of the most dazzling performances in NBA history. I’ve seen the muscle, the intensity of Shaquille O’Neal. I’ve seen the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 19, 2022

The team with the NBA’s best current record – as well as the league champion from 2021 – makes its lone visit of 2022-23 to the Smoothie King Center on Monday at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (21-8) has been sold out well in advance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks' president of basketball operations

ATLANTA — Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as president and transitioning to an advisor position reporting directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Effective immediately, General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks Basketball Operations team. Hired in...
NBA

NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21

We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
OHIO STATE
NBA

Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Monday Mailbag with Tony Pesta

Justin is joined by Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword to answer some listener questions about the Cavs. Providing their thoughts about the Cavs offense, Evan Mobley's growth, unlocking Isaac Okoro, the wing rotation and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Hosting Raptors, 76ers Go for Five Straight | Gameday Report 29/82

Winners of four consecutive home games, the 76ers (16-12) host the Toronto Raptors (13-17) for their next game on Monday night. The Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games, and are 10-1 in their last 11 home contests. Since the 2018-19 season, the Sixers have the second-best winning percentage at home at .745 (126-43), per Stathead. The Raptors, meanwhile, have dropped five straight games and hold a 3-12 road record this season.

