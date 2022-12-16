Read full article on original website
Related
Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks' NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106
Kevin Durant leads balanced Nets to blowout win over shorthanded Warriors
Steve Kerr has seen Kevin Durant at his best, when they spent three years and won two NBA championships together with the Warriors from 2016-19. Kerr and the undermanned Warriors received a front-row look at how dominant Durant has been this season and how hot the Nets have been over the past few weeks. Durant led a balanced attack with 23 points against his former team in a 143-113 rout Wednesday night at Barclays Center, as the rolling Nets won their seventh in a row and 11th in 12 games. Royce O’Neale nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as the...
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points sand the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on Pelicans vs. Bucks, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the disappointing loss against the Phoenix Suns to wrap up the team's road trip and preview Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit 1st in the Eastern Conference in the NBA standings. Joe...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bucks, Trey Murphy's nod to Teresa Weatherspoon | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and the monster performance from Jonas Valanciunas. Later, Jim goes into the locker room to talk to Willy Hernangomez (16:45) about the huge game from Jonas and the dynamic...
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Phoenix for battle in the desert
The Wizards (11-20) are battling through a tough stretch. They head to Phoenix to take on the Suns (19-12) for their fourth West Coast game in a row, looking to snap a 10-game slide. Can Bradley Beal and Co. snap the losing streak? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE:...
NBA
Recap: Wizards use late run in the valley to surge past Suns 113-110
The Wizards arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday night looking to end a 10-game losing streak, and thanks to a timely fourth-quarter run, they were able to do just that. Kyle Kuzma (29 points) and Bradley Beal (27 points) led back from a double-digit deficit to beat the Suns 113-110. "I...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.21.2022)
The Bulls (12-18) make their final visit to Atlanta to meet up with the Hawks (16-15) for the second of four games set between the teams this season. Chicago was here only 10 days ago, where the teams put on an entertaining but heartbreaking show for Bulls fans. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Hawks rookie AJ Griffin caught an inbounds pass and in one motion floated an overtime game-winner over the lip of the rim to give Atlanta a 123-122 victory.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for Thursday home game vs. Spurs
New Orleans will be without both of its All-Star forwards Thursday vs. San Antonio, after Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) was listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report by the Pelicans. The 2021 NBA All-Star joins 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) as unable to play in the Southwest Division matchup tomorrow at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, reserve forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. In addition to Williamson and Ingram, three other Pelicans are out: Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). On the San Antonio side, leading scorer Keldon Johnson (back) did not play Monday at Houston. Veteran wing Josh Richardson (personal) also was a DNP against the Rockets.
NBA
40 Seasons of Listening to LT
“I’ve seen Doug Christie uppercut Rick Fox. I saw Kevin McHale assault Kurt Rambis. I’ve seen overtime games. I’ve seen Kobe Bryant put on some of the most dazzling performances in NBA history. I’ve seen the muscle, the intensity of Shaquille O’Neal. I’ve seen the...
NBA
SAN ANTONIO PASSES 45,000 TICKETS SOLD TO ALAMODOME GAME ON JAN. 13
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the amount of tickets sold for the team’s return to the Alamodome has surpassed 45,000 as San Antonio aims to break the NBA’s attendance record. Chasing the current record of 62,046 set by the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the Spurs will host the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 13 to make history during San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 19, 2022
The team with the NBA’s best current record – as well as the league champion from 2021 – makes its lone visit of 2022-23 to the Smoothie King Center on Monday at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee (21-8) has been sold out well in advance.
NBA
Travis Schlenk to step down as Hawks' president of basketball operations
ATLANTA — Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk is stepping down from his position as president and transitioning to an advisor position reporting directly to Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Effective immediately, General Manager Landry Fields will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hawks Basketball Operations team. Hired in...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21
We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
NBA
Horry Scale: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spins and sinks game-winner over Blazers
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Monday Mailbag with Tony Pesta
Justin is joined by Tony Pesta of Fear the Sword to answer some listener questions about the Cavs. Providing their thoughts about the Cavs offense, Evan Mobley's growth, unlocking Isaac Okoro, the wing rotation and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their...
NBA
Hosting Raptors, 76ers Go for Five Straight | Gameday Report 29/82
Winners of four consecutive home games, the 76ers (16-12) host the Toronto Raptors (13-17) for their next game on Monday night. The Sixers have won seven of their last 10 games, and are 10-1 in their last 11 home contests. Since the 2018-19 season, the Sixers have the second-best winning percentage at home at .745 (126-43), per Stathead. The Raptors, meanwhile, have dropped five straight games and hold a 3-12 road record this season.
Loyola (Ill.) all business in taking on Stanford
Two national champions from long ago head to the California coast for one last nonconference tune-up when Loyola of Chicago
Comments / 0