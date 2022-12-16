ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Poole does best Steph impression with monster 43-point game

If you squint hard enough, you might not be able to tell that Steph Curry was missing from the Warriors' 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena. Fourth-year guard Jordan Poole, doing his best Curry impression, torched the Raptors for a career-high 43 points on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Kevin Durant leads balanced Nets to blowout win over shorthanded Warriors

Steve Kerr has seen Kevin Durant at his best, when they spent three years and won two NBA championships together with the Warriors from 2016-19. Kerr and the undermanned Warriors received a front-row look at how dominant Durant has been this season and how hot the Nets have been over the past few weeks. Durant led a balanced attack with 23 points against his former team in a 143-113 rout Wednesday night at Barclays Center, as the rolling Nets won their seventh in a row and 11th in 12 games. Royce O’Neale nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Warriors don't sweat their regular-season schedule

As Dub Nation wishes and hopes and waits for the trade that may or may not come, there should be a modicum of comfort in knowing the Warriors do not live for the regular season. That lesson was learned 78 months and one day ago. Their NBA-record 73 wins in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kerr predicts where Steph, Klay, Dray will be in 20 years

Over the last decade, the Warriors’ Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have gone through the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. Injuries. Tears. Doubt. Six NBA Finals appearances. Four championships. While Golden State’s latest title proved that the trio has still got...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell on next meeting with Rudy Gobert: ‘I’m going to give him a hug’

Tonight, the Utah Jazz roll into Cleveland and, for the first time, Donovan Mitchell will face off against the club where he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career. It’s not the big, emotional moments, those come later. Mitchell returns to Utah on Jan. 10, and he and the Cavaliers face Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves four days later (the teams played earlier this season but Mitchell was sidelined). Tonight is the first step.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors are blown out by Knicks at MSG

The Warriors hit the big stage of Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, but their show, without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, failed to captivate the audience. Trailing from the opening tip and never mounting much of a threat to the Knicks, Golden State took a 132-94 loss that sent its road record spiraling to an NBA-worst 3-15.
MADISON, CA
NBC Sports

Myers, Kerr have funny Judge interaction in New York hotel

The Bay Area and New York sports connections just won’t stop coming. As Bay Area sports fans went to bed trying to forget the Warriors’ dreadful 132-94 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, they woke up to even more sour news. Carlos Correa is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand

If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

