Top resi team rejoins Coldwell Banker from Compass
McNair Group, a residential real estate team that closed more than $300 million in sales last year, has rejoined Coldwell Banker Realty’s Northern California unit after four years affiliated with Compass. The switch marks the second time this year that a Bay Area-based agents group has departed the latter to join the former.
Here are South Florida’s biggest multifamily sales of 2022
South Florida kicked off 2022 in high gear with the biggest multifamily deal ever on record. Since late 2020, the region experienced a market high, with the influx of out-of-state transplants attracted by Florida’s business-friendly climate and lack of state income tax. Unprecedented apartment demand prompted record rent hikes...
Top Hamptons sales of 2022: Perelman estate is No. 1
Sale prices at the top of the Hamptons market dropped this year, but that doesn’t mean there were bargains to be had. The 10 most expensive homes sold for a combined $550 million, a 9 percent decrease from last year’s $607 million. The big difference in 2022: No home topped the $100 million mark, as 90 Jule Pond Drive did last year.
Study finds California must spend nearly $100B by 2035 to end homeless crisis
To provide shelter for its homeless residents, California would need to build more than 112,500 affordable apartments at a cost of $5.7 billion a year for a dozen years, according to a new study. That’s on top of another $2.4 billion a year spent on subsidies for people who can’t...
South Florida’s biggest hotel sales of 2022
It was a good year to be in the hospitality business in South Florida. After a pandemic-induced nosedive in travel, visitors returned to the region in 2022 in a big way. Tourism jumped 15.3 percent compared to last year, according to Visit Florida. The Greater Miami Visitors Convention & Bureau reported that as of October, Miami-Dade’s year-to-date occupancy rate was 72.2 percent, up from 65.7 percent during the same period of last year.
Unforgettable Texas real estate moments, RIPs of 2022
It was a fast start for 2022, with first-quarter data showing that Dallas anchored a North Texas market that topped New York and Los Angeles in real estate investments, with almost $13 billion worth of properties changing hands. In March, Dallas and Houston ranked as the first- and second-most active real estate markets in the U.S., according to a StorageCafe report. Those are data points–but there was no shortage of unforgettable moments when it came to culture and vibe inside the numbers on Texas real estate.
