It was a fast start for 2022, with first-quarter data showing that Dallas anchored a North Texas market that topped New York and Los Angeles in real estate investments, with almost $13 billion worth of properties changing hands. In March, Dallas and Houston ranked as the first- and second-most active real estate markets in the U.S., according to a StorageCafe report. Those are data points–but there was no shortage of unforgettable moments when it came to culture and vibe inside the numbers on Texas real estate.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO