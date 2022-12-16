Read full article on original website
Neal Brown Doesn’t Plan to Add Transfer QB, Sticking with Greene and Marchiol
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown mentioned that his program won’t add a quarterback from the Transfer Portal during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Brown said quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol will compete with each other during the spring. “We’re...
Former WVU HC Dana Holgorsen, Houston Flips 4-Star DL Justin Benton Away from West Virginia
Despite a day that went mostly according to plan for West Virginia, the Mountaineers did suffer one major blow on National Signing Day. Justin Benton, who had been committed to WVU since June and visited with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley less than two weeks ago, flipped and signed with Houston. This means former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen was able to poach a big recruit away from his old team, doing so as he brings the Cougars into the Big 12. He made an official visit to Houston on Dec. 18th, just two days prior to switching on National Signing Day.
West Virginia Lands 2023 3-Star Dual-Threat QB Sean Boyle
Currently the lone quarterback in the 2023 class for West Virginia, three-star Sean Boyle (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to play for West Virginia. Boyle is a relatively recent commit, he committed to West Virginia back on October 25, 2022, and is the only 2023 WVU...
Farrell Files: West Virginia Football Put Together Solid Recruiting Class
Welcome to the Early Signing Period and things could be a whole lot worse for West Virginia. So this latest Farrell Files WVU is about the positive. — First off this looks like it will be a very solid class. Keep in mind Neal Brown was on the hot seat most of the season, has one more year to figure it out and all of that is bad for recruiting. Yet here we are. West Virginia has a consensus top 30 class and that’s honestly always the goal range each season with geographical disadvantages. What’s most impressive about the class is not the top, but the bottom. There are no bad reaches I can see here. There are a few projects for sure and some intriguing characters like their latest commit RB DJ Oliver, who is a massive back that fits only in certain schemes. But what this class lacks in elite top end talent depth it also lacks in fillers and future scout team players. I like that.
West Virginia Football Signs 2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher
2023 edge rusher Oryend Fisher (6-foot-6, 210-pounds), the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky according to On3, has signed his national letter of intent for West Virginia. Fisher is a consensus three-star recruit despite being ranked the top player in his state by On3. He is also a top 10 player in his state by Rivals (No. 7) but ESPN (No. 11) and 247Sports (No. 13) have him just outside that ranking.
WVU Adds University High School Product 2023 3-Star LB Noah Braham
West Virginia’s lone in-state recruit and son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rich Braham, Noah Braham (6-foot-3, 215-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to his father’s school. Braham is a consensus three-star edge rusher and ranked as a top three recruit in the state...
2023 3-Star RB Jahiem White Signs National Letter of Intent with WVU
The first commitment in the class of 2023 for West Virginia, consensus three-star running back Jaheim White (5-foot-9, 187-pounds), has signed his national letter of intent to play at West Virginia. White committed to West Virginia over a year ago, back on December 13, 2021, making him the first commitment...
It’s Official: 4-Star Rodney Gallagher Signs, Leads West Virginia’s 2023 Class
West Virginia’s top recruit in the class of 2023, wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (5-foot-10, 160-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent for West Virginia. Gallagher is a consensus four-star recruit on all four major recruiting outlets ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3. He committed to West Virginia back on May 25 of this past year.
2023 4-Star DE Zachariah Keith Joins West Virginia Football
Four-star defensive end Zachariah Keith (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to play at West Virginia. He’s a recent commitment, committing a few weeks ago on December 4. Keith is rated as a four-star by On3, but the other three major outlets – 247Sports, ESPN and...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Recaps National Signing Day
During National Signing Day, WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the busy day of recruiting. West Virginia signed 17 players during the first few hours on Wednesday’s early period. Brown talks on the signees and the process of recruiting this class.
Buffalo Safety Transfer Keyshawn Cobb Receives Offer from WVU
On a day that’s about the 2023 recruiting class, West Virginia is also still putting energy into looking at experienced players in the Transfer Portal. And one of them, safety Keyshawn Cobb, announced he received an offer from the Mountaineers. Cobb is a Buffalo transfer with only the 2022 season under his belt as far as playing time.
2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher Confirms Commitment, to Sign with WVU
While most of the focus has been on West Virginia’s offensive recruits, WVU has a three-star edge rusher as part of the 2023 class. Oryend Fisher reaffirmed his commitment to the Mountaineers late Monday night by tweeting that he will sign his national letter of intent on the National Early Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm EST. Fisher will sign at Great Crossing High School and is welcoming to anyone who wants to stop by to watch him enter the next stage of his life and career.
Asti: Ranking West Virginia Football’s Key Losses, Impact on 2023
It’s been an off-season of only subtraction for the Mountaineers to this point. From losing more players to the Transfer Portal than any other Big 12 program, to offensive coordinator Graham Harrell leaving to accept the same role at Purdue, fans are left wondering what the 2023 team will look like.
Live Coverage: Class of 2023 National Letter of Intent Signing Day
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Today’s notebook features news covering the National Early Signing Day. Update (2:30 PM) – Will 2023 4-Star CB Prospect Amare Snowden Pick Mountaineers?. Update (1:30 PM) – After considering WVU among...
Will 2023 4-Star CB Prospect Amare Snowden Pick Mountaineers?
West Virginia fans now have a time to set their alarms for on Wednesday for National Early Signing Day. Amare Snowden, a four-star cornerback, who is widely believed to be a game changer type player, has announced that he will select his college program at exactly 12:45 pm EST tomorrow. He will pick his new team at Roseville High School.
WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo joins the long list of Mountaineers in the Transfer Portal. National college football analyst Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks, was the first to break the news. Mayo, a redshirt freshman, should have many years of eligibility remaining in his college career.
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 20
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Erik Hallett to Play in Sun Bowl Despite Declaring for NFL Draft. Steelers Now: Steelers-Raiders Could Play in Coldest Game Ever. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
WVU RB Commit Jahiem White to Hold Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday
Running back Jahiem White has always stayed true to his commitment to West Virginia. And he will make that commitment official when he signs his national letter of intent. White announced his plans to put pen to paper at 4 pm on Wednesday evening. He tweeted an image of himself putting on a WVU hat with “51 hours and counting” and the address of where he will be located added to the tweet.
